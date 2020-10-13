Reckless Ram

A couple of years after I left the company, my senior colleague Ram reportedly died from alcohol-related disease. A former company driver announced the sad news to me.
He would often visit me to mention with a tinge of regret that Ram had become a reckless mess going to doctors inebriated.
Ram was not always like that.
He was a handsome man, tall, dark, always suited in fine British apparels. I had bestowed a moniker upon him: Omar Sharif.
But colleagues had no idea who Omar Sharif was. So I used a different moniker that everyone understood: rum. It would send them into a wild split.
Ram liked rum, the iconic Nepali rum: Khukuri. Like Indians of the day, tourists or residents, Ram had a penchant for Khukuri. He also had a fine dress sense, never giving up on his tie and suit, which was not common in Kathmandu in the 1980s. At cocktails, Ram would always stick close to me and tell me that these ‘bachuwas’ or lads listened to him. The ‘Bachuwas’ was my ex-pat bosses.
Ram was an Indian who hated his compatriots, tourists and residents, utility workers, beggars – yes, Durbar Marg was full of them then. Ram was an auditor with an international firm.
He was also a financial advisor for my employers. I never understood how and if a staff of an auditor firm could work as an advisor of its most valued client.
He even attended the company board meetings in the US, UK, Switzerland and elsewhere and presided as a de facto boss.
As time went on, he got deeply mired in company daily affairs.
I suspected then that his association with the auditor firm was only on paper.
Ram, who must be about 20 years my senior, would encourage me to generate sales and raise revenues, both of which were vital for his success and sustenance in the company. My success was what endeared me to him. He allowed me a lot of liberty and took no umbrage of my words. I publicly called him by his first name as I did all of my seniors. During my long association, I only clashed with Ram twice. Once, on salary increment and second on business ethics.
My ex-pat boss and Ram sent me to troubleshoot at an Indian branch, promising me that the company would take care of me for life if I succeeded. But they did just the opposite passing me for an annual increment.
Not to take injustice lying down, I announced that I was quitting after which they realised their promise and mistake and rectified them. I told them not to ever renege on promises.
I also taught them about equitable justice, not to be partial.
The second time was over business ethics mainly to do with the billing system on which I cannot write in the public domain.
A version of this article appears in print on October 13, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
DHADING: A bus caught fire in Thakre Rural Municipality-1 along the Prithvi Highway in Dhading district on Monday morning. The bus (Na 5 Kha 690) heading to Kathmandu from Hetauda was completely destroyed after it caught fire at Simle. According to Simle-based police post, fire erupted in the Read More...
KATHMANDU: Department of Food Technology and Quality Control (DFTQC) has formulated teams to systematize the food testing and monitoring activities to intensify the food monitoring in view of the approaching festivals. According to Santosh Dahal, Deputy Spokesperson at DFTQC, cases have been fi Read More...
Johnson to tighten restrictions on some areas Pubs and restaurants in focus across England Hospitality industry takes legal action Anger rises at economic cost of restrictions LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday impose a tiered system of further restrictions Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress' Joint General Secretary and former Minister Sunil Thapa has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Thapa was admitted to HAMS hospital in Kathmandu yesterday on suffering from pneumonia. The NC leader and his wife Sangita Thapa tested positive for the infection Read More...
BERLIN: An icebreaker carrying scientists on a year-long international effort to study the high Arctic has returned to its homeport in Germany carrying a wealth of data that will help researchers better predict climate change in the decades to come. The RV Polarstern arrived Monday in the North S Read More...
NEW DELHI: Delhi authorities have stopped putting notices outside the homes of people infected with coronavirus because this has amplified the social stigma associated with the disease and in turn caused others to hide their illness, officials said on Monday. Early on during the outbreak in t Read More...
LAMJUNG: Lamjung District Traffic Police Office (DTPO) has collected more than Rs 2.98 million in revenue in three months. The DTPO collected Rs 2,783,000 as fines charged to 1,407 vehicles violating traffic rules from mid-July to October 6, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ga Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal reported nine more fatalities from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed at its regular media briefing on Monday. With these latest additions, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has now advanced to 645. On Sunday, 22 deat Read More...