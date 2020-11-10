What does it take to stop corona?

PRATEEK DEVKOTA

Heavy blows of accusations have been traded in the past few weeks between the two heavyweights of the world economy. While one seems to be recuperating from the recent titanic onslaught of the virus, lazing its way to the glory days of the future past, the mere semblance of any hope seems to be drying on the other side of the spectrum.

According to the latest reports of John Hopkins University, a native outlet to one supergiant has the number of infected so drastically up surged in this utopian land of capitalism that one hopes for angels of left wing feathers. There seems to be no respite, and there looms the darkening clouds of bubonic inflammation of inflation, whose tides have long voyaged the Atlantic from the old world of imperialism. It’s a drowning ship aiming for an iceberg.

But one cannot be too frivolous when all directions of the long beach, long island, Hamburg Harbour and Cecily are facing the same predicament under COVID-19.

Nevertheless, this supergiant seems to be sandwiched between its east coast, which seems to be far away from its childhood home of Greenwich where the technical terms of capitalism were parleyed, and the filmy west coast of Hollywood where the drama always carries on despite the fact that the most famous broadways are on the east coast.

Many a miles away from the west coast through the ocean of the pacific are the spiritual temples of Kong-Fu, the newfound land of reprisal and dividence.

The booming supergiant who must now face the wrath and toxins of capitalism for the sole reason of being the epicentre of the virus and withholding information for months beforehand (supposedly).

But the root of this current adversary may lie elsewhere in the isolated terrains of human understanding. The future may hold the answers to the questions that one may not dare to ask at present. But until then, one may only speculate the reasons of human contingency and how it reached the mainland of the new world, which boasts to house the most secure hubs of defenses, the best breed of scientists and the best resources in the world. Period.

Perhaps we are all wrong and mass hysterical. Perhaps we are all pointing our fingers in the wrong direction. Perhaps the enemy does not give any acknowledgement to the petty little games of communism or capitalism. Perhaps the answer lies elsewhere in the hands of a Hindu nationalist and the tropical heat. Perhaps the enemy does not even care about bureaucracy, political systems, chains of secret organisations or geography. This is the war of the future. This is the war of all humanity. One must hope for the future.

A version of this article appears in print on November 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

