Wit-based discrimination

The shopping spree during this festive season would have been at its peak had it not been for the pandemic. Last Dashain, I had gone to buy a fridge as it is usually the time when there are discount offers.
I needed a quality product at concessional rates, and many will have this in mind I am sure.
As I was going around the store, I came across a woman haggling over the price. The price she proposed was way more than what I would have given for the fridge. Going by their chitchat, I was sure that the deal was done.
Upon her departure, pretending not to know about the deal struck just minutes back, I proposed a further discount on the same item. The salesman readily accepted, and I took one home.
I, however, could not be sure about how much others paid for the same item. When two persons buy the same item from two different shops, depending upon the nature of the personnel buying them, the price could vary significantly. It all boils down to one’s ability to bargain smartly.
In the past I used to be a bit shy and always went shopping in the company of a friend who was talkative and good at bargaining.
There would be no worries in buying items with the maximum retail price (MRP) stamped. But there are several consumer items that do not come with a MRP tag. We buy vegetables, fruits and clothes, which do not generally come with a MRP. Even goods that have a MRP label can be bargained for. A few who know how to seek possible discounts on items, be they with or without the MRP, can bring the prices down, while other are seemingly left to pay higher and feel they have been cheated.
There are several forms of discrimination rampant in society based on caste, sex, political belief and ideology, to name a few. While a few of these discriminations have eroded or faded with time, one that is little talked about is witbased discrimination, which has remained here for years.
The market discriminates against persons who don’t talk much and do not complain about the asking price from businesspersons.
Nowadays, when I need to buy items which can be bargained for, I stand at the entry of the shop for a while and study how the shopkeeper deals with the customers already in. If the shopkeeper looks shrewd to me, then I never enter; but if I feel that I can overdo him in talking, then I am in. I am more concerned by the overcharging merchants rather than what I would probably buy. Because of this, shopping has never been fun for me. I hope the market adopts a policy that is fair for everyone so that no one is cheated for their kindness.
A version of this article appears in print on October 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Nepalaya book publication house has released Dr Sudha Sharma's memoir 'Singha Durbarko Ghumne Mech'. Issuing a press statement, the publication house said, Nepal's Former President Dr Ram Baran Yadav unveiled the book amid special ceremony in Kathmandu, on Saturday. The book chr Read More...
KARACHI: Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Pakistan's largest city of Karachi on Sunday as part of a campaign to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, who they accuse of being installed by the military in a rigged election two years ago. The mass demonstration in Karachi was Read More...
Travel & Tourism is one of the world’s largest economic sectors, supporting one in 10 jobs (330 million) worldwide, and generating 10.3% of global GDP. Over the past five years, one in four new jobs were created by the sector, making Travel & Tourism the best partner for governments to ge Read More...
DHANGADHI: The family members of police personnel who was killed in an ambush on Saturday night are still in a state of shock. Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (ASI) Govinda BK was killed in an ambush set up by smugglers on the night of October 17. He had taken the charge of police post based in Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection (DCSCP) has collected revenue of over Rs 7.8 million in fines from businesspersons selling substandard goods and operating business illegally. The department had carried out a market monitoring in Kathmandu Valley from Sept Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Public Service Commission has decided to postpone all scheduled written examinations until further notice citing the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Issuing a notice, the PSC has stated that all written exams scheduled by the Commission from November 1 have been halted for the present Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 3,790 additional cases of coronavirus infection taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 136,036, on Monday. There are currently 40,778 active cases of infection while 4,470 people are staying at quarantine facilities across the country. A total of 2,335 people who h Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) has stated that the "emergency curfew" notice disseminated through a Short Message Service (SMS) and circulating on social media on Monday morning was a hoax. Issuing a press release today, MoHA said that the notice was false, misguiding, baseless, Read More...