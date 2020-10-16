All Nepal Football Association gets Grassroots Charter Membership

Himalayan News Service

LALITPUR: The All Nepal Football Association has earned the AFC Grassroots Charter Membership for promoting grassroots football in the country. Nepal was awarded with Bronze Membership following its outstanding achievements in the development of grassroots football, said the ANFA on its website. “We are pleased to inform you that your application for membership at the bronze level of the AFC Grassroots Charter has been approved by the AFC Grassroots Panel on 12 October,” said AFC General Secretary Windsor John in a letter. Grassroots and Youth Coordinator Upendra Man Singh, who is also the ANFA Vice-president, thanked the AFC for the recognition.

“It is important for us to keep our football’s foundation strong and without grassroots development we know our foundations will weaken,” said Singh. ANFA President Karma Tsering Sherpa said: “This is a big achievement in the history of Nepali football. Our hard work has paid off and it has given us the strength to work hard for the development of Nepali football.”

