Arsenal edge past Liverpool on penalties in League Cup

LONDON: Arsenal squeezed past Liverpool 5-4 on penalties to advance to the League Cup quarter-finals on Thursday after a goalless 90 minutes.
With the Premier League champions making several changes to the team that beat Arsenal in the league 3-1 on Monday and their opponents also rotating, it was always unlikely to be a high-class encounter.
Liverpool had the better chances and should have been awarded a 44th-minute penalty when Diogo Jota was brought down in the box.
The resulting free kick eventually led to Takumi Minimino finding space and smashing his close-range shot onto the crossbar.
Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno made two consecutive saves to stop Jota and Marko Grujic and the visitors responded with a chance of their own as Rob Holding’s header was punched away by Adrian in the 70th minute. The Gunners also appealed for a penalty in stoppage time when James Milner fell and handled the ball.
The referee Kevin Friend did not point to the spot and there is no VAR in the competition.
Arsenal, however, celebrated in shootout when Joe Willock’s spot kick crept under keeper Adrian to send them through.
Kathmandu, September 28 People queuing without maintaining safe distancing to buy onions at NRs. 60 per kg at the Nepal Food Corporation at Thapathali in Kathmandu on Monday. Photo: Naresh Shrestha/THT Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Security personnel in a search operation found body of a youth who had gone missing in a forest in Chandrapur Municipality-6 of Rautahat district. The Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel found the body partly devoured by a wild animal in Tildhare forest, four kilometres south Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 30 Shilpee Theater performs a symbolic protest street drama on Wednesday in support of Dr Govinda KC, the 63-year-old orthopedic surgeon who is on his fast-unto-death hunger strike at Teaching Hospital, seeking reforms in the medical sector for the 19th time. Photo: Skanda Ga Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 30 Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court today began hearing in the case filed against Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Vice-chair Bamdev Gautam’s nomination to the National Assembly. Lawyers representing petitioners, Senior Advocate Dinesh Tripathi and Advocate Badri Raj Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 30 Police have nabbed eight persons who were involved in swindling money from people on the pretext of exchanging foreign currency at a rate lower than the market rate. The police came to know about the large scale business of the racketeers and their notorious history fol Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 30 Though various alternatives for conducting the stalled exams have been recommended, the government has failed to take a decision to hold Grade XII examinations. The National Examination Board had suggested the government if holding examinations inside classrooms was not Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 30 Outgoing United Nations Resident Coordinator Valerie Julliand completed her tenure in Nepal today. She has been appointed by UN Secretary General as UN Resident Coordinator for Indonesia. Julliand has termed the relationship between the Government of Nepal and the U Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 30 A group of six civil society organisations have cautiously welcomed the recent authentication of two ordinances as laws by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari after they were passed by the Council of Ministers. One of the new legislations has adopted stringent punishment for Read More...