Aspas strikes late to blunt Barca’s title bid

VIGO: Spain striker Iago Aspas dealt a fresh blow to Barcelona‘s La Liga title hopes by striking a late free kick to snatch a 2-2 draw at home to the Catalans on Saturday as Quique Setien’s side twice threw away the lead in a thrilling match.
The draw put Barca back on top of the table on 69 points after 32 games but Real Madrid, on 68, can go two points clear at the summit if they beat Espanyol away from home on Sunday.
Luis Suarez headed Barca in front in the 20th minute thanks to a piece of ingenuity from Lionel Messi, who looked certain to fire at goal from a free kick but instead lofted the ball towards his Uruguayan strike partner.
Russia striker Fedor Smolov equalised for Celta early in the second half, knocking in a pass from Okay Yokuslu to complete a quick counterattack after Barca’s Ivan Rakitic had given the ball away.
But Suarez restored Barca’s lead in the 67th minute after combining again with Messi, swivelling to fire into the bottom corner.
The second goal looked to have averted a second consecutive away draw for Barca after last week’s goalless stalemate at Sevilla but Aspas won a late free kick after falling over the outstretched legs of Gerard Pique.
Celta’s talismanic striker made the late opportunity count by sending a low drive around the wall and into the near bottom corner, flummoxing Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Celta should have won the game in added time when Nolito arrived at the far post with the goal gaping, but instead of tapping into the net his shot went straight at Ter Stegen.
Celta are 16th on 34 points, the draw taking them eight points clear of the relegation zone.
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to protect monuments, memorials and statues facing new scrutiny amid fresh debate over the nation's racist beginnings. Trump had promised to take action earlier this week after police thwarted an attempt by protesters to pull dow Read More...
OAKLAND: Facebook said Friday that it will flag all "newsworthy" posts from politicians that break its rules, including those from President Donald Trump. Separately, Facebook's stock dropped more than 8%, erasing roughly $50 billion from its market valuation, after the European company behind br Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 26 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who was target of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s jibes on the first day of the party’s Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday, and is under pressure from leaders of the party to give up either the PM or the party co- Read More...
BIRMINGHAM: Thomas Edwin Blanton Jr., the last of three one-time Ku Klux Klansmen convicted in a 1963 Alabama church bombing that killed four Black girls and was the deadliest single attack of the civil rights movement, died Friday in prison, officials said. He was 82. Gov. Kay Ivey’s office sa Read More...
MEXICO CITY: Fourteen people were found dead in the Mexican state of Zacatecas on Friday, the state government said, as violence in the country continues to worsen. State officials said in a statement that they were investigating to determine the cause of death. The corpses were found in Fresnill Read More...
POKHARA: Over 30 additional cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Gandaki Province, today. The new cases were confirmed through tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Kathmandu, State Tuberculosis Centre in Pokhara, and Rapti Academy of Health Scienc Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 26 Eighteen Standing Committee members of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) who spoke in today’s meeting raised the issue of regulating the porous Nepal-India border. Ganesh Shah told the meeting that open border between Nepal and India should be regulated as the danger Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 26 Nepal Police has developed an action plan to tackle criminal activities that are expected to increase following the relaxation of coronavirus-induced lockdown. As per the action plan released by Nepal Police Headquarters, it aims to prevent, control and reduce the potential Read More...