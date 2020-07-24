ATP, WTA cancel China events, including Shenzen Finals

The two main tennis tours on Friday cancelled all of their remaining tournaments in China for this year, including the flagship WTA Finals, in the wake of the country’s ban on international sporting events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The General Administration of Sport, China’s highest sporting body, announced two weeks ago that only trial events for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics would be held in 2020.
The ATP and WTA had held out hope of getting exemptions for their events as they tried to play as many tournaments as possible in an already heavily disrupted season but released statements conceding defeat within minutes of each other.
“We are extremely disappointed that our world-class events in China will not take place this year,” WTA Chief Executive Steve Simon said in a statement.
The WTA had seven tournaments in China in its provisional calendar for the remainder of 2020, including the season-ending WTA Finals. The Tour resumes on Aug. 3 after five months with the Palermo Open in Sicily.
The ATP have cancelled the Shanghai Masters, Asia’s only ATP Masters 1000 tournament, the China Open in Beijing, an ATP 500 event, as well as the Chengdu Open and Zhuhai Championships, ATP 250 events.
“It’s with a heavy heart that we announce ATP tournaments will not be played in China this year,” said ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.
“We respect the Chinese government’s decision to do what’s best for the country in response to the unprecedented global situation.”
The $14 million WTA Finals, contested by the top eight singles players and eight doubles teams in the world, moved to Shenzen last year after being held in Singapore since 2014.
“We’ll look forward to 2021 and be back,” Simon told Reuters this week when asked about the prospect of the Finals being cancelled.
“We have other contingency plans in place for events … to hopefully replace some of that business but we’ll see where those discussions continue.”
China has managed to reduce the number of new COVID-19 cases since the peak of the outbreak in the country in February but has been cautious about resuming sporting events.
The top-flight soccer league season will start after a five-month delay during the weekend, while China’s top basketball league will allow some spectators to watch games in Shandong province from Sunday.
Shanghai is also scheduled to host an array of sporting events this year, including a round of the Formula One world championship and golf’s WGC-HSBC Champions and Buick LPGA.
The Badminton World Federation has scheduled the China Open in Changzhou from Sept. 15-20 and a tournament in Fuzhou from Nov. 3-8.
KATHMANDU: Ncell Pvt Ltd under its umbrella campaign ‘Plus’ has launched an attractive new starter pack ‘Naya Sajilo SIM’, allowing new subscribers to enjoy bonus data in first recharge as well as in every spending of Rs 100. New customers can subscribe this SIM at just Rs 99 including taxes Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 22 Despite the government directive to ply vehicles carrying passengers comprising only half of their actual seating capacity, many public vehicles plying the roads on the outskirts of Kathmandu valley are violating the rule. The Department of Transport Management had asked pub Read More...
RAUTAHAT, JULY 22 Flood in different rivers and streams triggered by incessant rainfall since last Sunday has inundated various road networks and submerged paddy plants in hundreds of bigha of land in Rautahat. Vehicular movement along the causeway of Sapgadha of Gaur Municipality has been dis Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 22 Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has directed Department of Tourism (DoT), Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) and the provincial governments to prepare mechanisms for the resumption of tourism activities in the country. After the Cabinet meeting held on Monday Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 22 Four repatriation and 16 domestic flights were conducted today. Via four flights, a total of 570 Nepalis returned home today. As per Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) conducted one repatriation flight and Himalaya Airlines conducted t Read More...
KATHMANDU: A 70-year-old male from Maisthan in Birgunj of Parsa district has succumbed to COVID-19 during the course of treatment, on Tuesday evening. He had been admitted to the Special Corona Temporary Hospital, under Narayani Hospital, in Birgunj. On Monday, he was admitted to Advance Hospi Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, JULY 22 Fourteen persons, including 10, who had been contact with a deceased entrepreneur who had died due to the novel coronavirus infection on July 16 tested positive for COVID-19 today in Rajbiraj, Saptari. Swab samples of 14 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the PCR tests co Read More...
SURKHET, JULY 22 Leader of the main opposition party, Nepali Congress in Karnali Provincial Assembly, Jeevan Bahadur Shahi, has conquered the coronavirus infection. Shahi had tested positive for the virus in the RT-PCR test carried out at Surkhet Province Hospital on July 13 before leaving for Read More...