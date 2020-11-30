Australia’s Smith hits the heights after being laid low by vertigo

SYDNEY: Australia run-machine Steve Smith scored his second successive century against India to give the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series but the top order batsman said he almost missed Sunday’s match due to a bout of vertigo.
Smith said a team doctor put him through his paces to see if he was fit to take the field in Sydney.
“I didn’t know I was playing…” Smith told a Cricket Australia website after collecting his second man-of-the-match award.
“I had a really bad dose of vertigo this morning and I was struggling until … I came down early to have a hit and a bit of a run around.”
“The doctor, I think he performed six Epley manoeuvres on me … and got the crystals out of my ears and I was struggling for a bit.”
There was no sign Smith was in any discomfort when he got to the crease with the 31-year-old reaching his 100 with 62 balls for the second straight match, the third fastest by an Australian behind Glenn Maxwell (51) and James Faulkner (57).
“Just pleased to be able to get out here and play another good innings and help the team,” Smith said.
Team mate Marnus Labuschagne, Smith’s collaborator in their 136-run partnership, called it one of the best one-day knocks he had ever seen.
“The way he batted yesterday was superb. It almost felt like he didn’t really give an opportunity, didn’t really take a risk,” Labuschagne said in a video call on Monday.
Smith could have reached the 100-mark taking one ball fewer but Labuschagne slipped at the striker’s end and they decided against a second run.
“The boys were asking me was I batting in my runners out there?” said Labuschagne, who scored 70. “That was a bit disappointing from my end.
“I’ll have to get rid of those shoes and get a brand new set … for next game.”
KATHMANDU: The government today rejected the recent report prepared by Transparency International (TI) accusing it of being politically motivated while drafting the document. Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Technology Parbat Gurung said the report was rightly rejected a Read More...
SOUTHAMPTON: Substitute Edinson Cavani produced a second-half masterclass, scoring twice and creating another goal as Manchester United hit back from a two-goal deficit to beat Southampton 3-2 in a Premier League cracker on Sunday. Southampton had looked in control after Jan Bednarek headed in Read More...
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur went back to the top of the Premier League on Sunday when they held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw that left honours even between visiting manager Jose Mourinho and his one-time midfield lieutenant Frank Lampard, now in charge of the Blues. The result took Spurs back to Read More...
CHITWAN, NOVEMBER 29 Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai has said that the government will bring programmes for the recovery of tourism sector. Talking to mediapersons here today, he said the government would unveil a domestic tourism-centric programme for 20 Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 29 Vice-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Bamdev Gautam has advised NCP General Secretary Bishnu Prasad Paudel to be impartial while deciding whether to call party bodies’ meetings. Speaking at the party’s Secretariat meeting yesterday, he said Paudel Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 29 The State Councillor and Defence Minister of China, Wei Fenghe, visited Nepal today. Wei paid courtesy calls on President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. During her meeting with the Chinese dignitary, Bhandari lauded China for respecting Nepal’s Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 29 The main opposition Nepali Congress has urged Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to go through the recent report of Transparency International to see the real picture of corruption in the country. A press release issued by the NC claimed that the report had endorsed what the m Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 29 Religious leaders, locals and activists around Swoyambhunath temple, one of the world heritage sites, have announced protest programmes against the soon-to-start Ring Road expansion project, saying the road expansion would demolish some monasteries, and religious structures Read More...