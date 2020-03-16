Awards postponed

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Cricket Players Association Nepal postponed the second edition of the NCCS-CPAN Cricket Awards slated for April 3 at the Nepal Academy due to noble coronavirus outbreak.

Issuing a press release on Sunday, the CPAN said the new date would be announced at favourable situation.

The CPAN also urged cricket players, supporters, institutions and stakeholders to take safety measures to prevent the transmission of the deadly virus. The Awards featured five categories — Cricketer of the Year (male), Cricketer of the Year (female), Emerging Cricketer of the Year, Moment of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award.

