Barca sink to defeat at Getafe

MADRID: Barcelona fell to their first defeat in La Liga under new coach Ronald Koeman as they lost 1-0 at Getafe on Saturday, hours after champions Real Madrid slipped to a shock 1-0 defeat at home to promoted Cadiz.
Getafe forward Jaime Mata sent Barca goalkeeper Neto the wrong way from the penalty spot to score the only goal in the 56th minute after visiting midfielder Frenkie de Jong had been penalised for treading on Djene Dakonam’s foot.
The result left Barca ninth with seven points after four games, a week before the ‘Clasico’ at home to Madrid, who remain top on 10 points having played five matches. Getafe’s win puts them level on points with the league leaders.
Koeman made a number of changes to the Barcelona side who had drawn 0-0 at home to Sevilla in their last outing, handing first starts of the season to new arrival Sergino Dest at full back, teenage winger Pedri and forward Ousmane Dembele.
Barca had played well in the first half and almost took the lead when Lionel Messi thumped a shot against the post, while Antoine Griezmann missed an even clearer chance before halftime, blazing over when through on goal unchallenged.
Getafe defended well and should have scored at least once more through Colombian Cucho Hernandez, who struck the bar and a few minutes later raced clear on the counter-attack with only Neto to beat but shot high into the empty stand behind the goal.
Getafe’s former Barca player Marc Cucurella also fluffed a chance and the Catalans could have capitalised late on to grab an equaliser but Messi missed from inside the area while Djene almost scored an own goal, glancing a cross against the post.
“Today was not our day,” said Barca midfielder Sergio Busquets. “We only played well in one half and had the odd chance at goal. We knew it was going to be a tough match.
“They took the lead through a one-off moment and they got very comfortable once they were 1-0 up.
“We wanted to play with more speed and fluidity but we weren’t able to, although we kept trying and we hit the woodwork right at the end.”
MANCHESTER: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling condemned Arsenal to their second defeat of the season as he fired his side to a 1-0 win at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. Sterling slotted home in the 23rd minute after a Phil Foden shot was parried out by visiting ke Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17 The Pashupati Area Development Trust, in association with Kathmandu Metropolitan City, is set to construct one more electric crematorium building equipped with three high-tech machines. Once the new crematorium building is constructed the PADT will have two such facilitie Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17 At a time when the country’s economy is facing the devastating impact of COVID-19, federal lawmakers received Dashain allowance equal to one month’s salary. Spokesperson for the Parliament Secretariat Rojnath Pandey said lawmakers received festival allowance as per th Read More...
DHANGADI, OCTOBER 17 A Raute girl reached Dhangadi in search of college to study law after she passed School Education Examination. Eighteen-year-old Debu Kumari Raut had passed SEE from Bhageshwor Secondary School of Dadeldhura this year. Raut said the laws made for conservation of Rau Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17 Police have arrested Nabin Basnet,19, owner of a Facebook page called ‘Balatkari Sangathan’ (rapist association) and inciting heinous crime such as rape. Nepal Police Cyber Crime Bureau in Bhotahiti, Kathmandu, had arrested Basnet, a permanent resident of Jindrak Rura Read More...
Bruno Fernandes made amends for a missed penalty with a late strike as Manchester United thrashed Newcastle United 4-1 on Saturday to collect their second Premier League win of the season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side got off to the worst possible start when the ball deflected off Luke Shaw fo Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17 This year’s monsoon, which withdrew from Sudurpaschim Province, Karnali Provonce and some parts of Province 5 in the western region of Nepal on October 1, has retreated from the remaining parts of the country. The Meteorological Forecasting Division said in a special we Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Police Cyber Crime Bureau in Bhotahiti, Kathmandu, has started receiving complaints through email, avoiding the need to visit the police office. Anyone can now file complaints on cybercrime by sending an email at cyberbureau@ nepalpolice.gov.np. The email requires a copy of a Read More...