Bayern crush Salzburg 6-2 to make it 14 wins in a row

SALZBURG: Bayern Munich came from behind to crush RB Salzburg 6-2 with two goals from Robert Lewandowski on Tuesday, stretching their record winning run in the Champions League to 14 consecutive games and leading their group by five points after three games.
The Bavarians, who have won five titles in 2020 including the Champions League, went behind after only four minutes when Mergim Berisha was left completely unmarked inside the box to beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.
Bayern instantly bounced back and Serge Gnabry had his shot cleared off the line before their top scorer Lewandowski levelled with a 21st minute penalty.
Salzburg defender Rasmus Kristensen then turned a Thomas Mueller cross into his own net a minute before the break.
The hosts came close to an equaliser right after the restart but Neuer got his fingertips to Enock Mwepu’s shot to turn it wide. The Bayern keeper was beaten in the 66th minute, however, when Masaya Okugawa fired Salzburg level.
Despite a string of chances for the home side, it was Bayern who scored again in a strong finish with Jerome Boateng powering in a header from Joshua Kimmich’s corner in the 79th and Leroy Sane scoring with a perfectly curled shot four minutes later.
Lewandowski headed his second goal in the 88th and Lucas Hernandez drilled in a sixth in stoppage time to lift Bayern to nine points in Group A ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid.
Lokomotiv Moscow, who drew 1-1 at home to Atletico, are third on two, with Salzburg in last place on one.
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,468 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday. Among the newly infected, 649 are females while 819 are males. Likewise, in the last 24 hours, 1,242 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur an Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley records 1,468 additional Covid-19 cases on Tuesday Till date, 1,480,97 Read More...
BERLIN: Bayern Munich have withdrawn their offer of a new five-year contract for Austria defender David Alaba after his representative rejected their latest proposal, club President Herbert Hainer has said. The current deal for 28-year-old Alaba, who has been at Bayern since 2008, runs out in 202 Read More...
NEW DELHI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar has asked the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) to make it mandatory for all batsmen to wear helmets irrespective of whether facing a pacer or a spinner. During a recent Indian Premier League match in Dubai, Sunrisers Read More...
KATHMANDU/BEIJING: China and Nepal denied on Tuesday the accusations of Nepali opposition lawmakers who said Beijing had seized territory along the Himalayan border between the two nations. Jeevan Bahadur Shahi, a provincial lawmaker of the opposition Nepali Congress party, said Chinese troops ha Read More...
LONDON: More than 46.79 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,204,103 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...
BERGAMO: Liverpool striker Diogo Jota netted his first hat-trick for the club as they thrashed Atalanta 5-0 with a blistering performance in the Champions League on Tuesday to go five points clear at the top of Group D after three straight wins. Atalanta's mauling was the worst home defe Read More...
MANCHESTER: Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus and Joao Cancelo were on target as Manchester City made it three wins out of three in Champions League Group C with a 3-0 win over Olympiakos at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves City three points clear of Porto at the top of th Read More...