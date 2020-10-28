Bayern edge past Lokomotiv 2-1 to stretch winning run

MOSCOW: Bayern Munich‘s Joshua Kimmich volleyed in a 79th-minute winner on Tuesday as they battled past hosts Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 in their Champions League Group A match to extend their winning run in the competition to 13 consecutive games.
Leon Goretzka headed them in front in the 13th minute but they squandered a string of chances to double their lead and also hit the post before Anton Miranchuk punished their wastefulness following a quick break from Ze Luis.
Bayern, winners of five trophies in 2020, are top of their group on six points, after also beating Atletico Madrid 4-0 last week in their opener.
The Russians, who have one point, had the first good chance through Fyodor Smolov’s third-minute header but Bayern‘s Goretzka did better, heading in a perfect Benjamin Pavard cross.
Kingsley Coman then struck the foot of the post 10 minutes later after an identical assist from Pavard with the Russians clearly struggling with Bayern‘s pace down the wings.
Kimmich should have done better when he fired at a defender from two metres out early in the second half but the midfielder then made amends 11 minutes from the end.
With Lokomotiv pressing for a second goal, he picked up the ball on the edge of the box and with his back to the goal, flicked it up, pivoted and volleyed in the winner.
Bayern next visit Salzburg while Lokomotiv, who have lost six of their last seven home games in the Champions League group stage, host Atletico.
