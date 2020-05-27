Bayern with one hand on league title after 1-0 win at Dortmund

DORTMUND: Joshua Kimmich’s sweet first-half lob gave leaders Bayern Munich a 1-0 win at second-placed Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Tuesday to close in on the league title with a seven-point advantage over their rivals and six games left in the season.
Kimmich sent a perfectly-weighted chip over stranded keeper Roman Buerki in the 43rd minute as the champions landed a big win, at an empty stadium that normally seats 80,000 fans, in their quest for a record-extending eighth straight league crown.
Bayern, who have now won seven straight league matches, are on 64 points with Dortmund still on 57. RB Leipzig, who face Hertha Berlin on Wednesday, are third with 54.
“I do not live in the future. The here and now is important,” said Bayern coach Hansi Flick. “We wanted to win today and take a big step forward. We did that. We were focused, decisive and courageous at times. I am satisfied with my team.”
The Bundesliga restarted 10 days ago after a break of more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with games played without supporters to reduce the risk of infection.
It all started well for hosts Dortmund with teenage sensation Erling Haaland almost scoring in the opening seconds as Bayern’s Jerome Boateng had to clear the ball off the line.
The visitors found their footing and had their own effort cleared off the line when Lukasz Piszczek denied Serge Gnabry from five metres.
In a fluid and entertaining first half Norway international Haaland should have done better when he was sent through in the 33rd minute with Alphonso Davies stealing the ball away.
It was Kimmich’s delightful effort that settled the game when he superbly chipped the ball from the edge of the box over the keeper.
Dortmund lost Haaland, who earlier had another effort deflected wide by Boateng’s elbow, to injury with 18 minutes left and Mo Dahoud tried his luck from outside the box but visiting keeper Manuel Neuer, on his 400th league appearance, managed to preserve his clean sheet.
Team mate Robert Lewandowski hit the post in the 83rd for Bayern.
“I think that now it is only up to Bayern to decide the title,” said Dortmund defender Mats Hummels.
“We are seven points behind and can do nothing more than win our games. But we have to hope they slip up three times. We know how good they are.”
MELBOURNE: Australia paceman Mitchell Starc has never been a huge fan of the pink ball but would welcome the prospect of bowling it against India in a day-night test over the home summer. India declined Australia's offer to play a day-night test during their last tour in 2018/19 but board pre Read More...
Chitwan, May 25 A gharial released in a river in Nepal has travelled over a thousand kilometres in the past two months. It was found in a river in India. According to Chitwan National Park Assistant Conservation Officer Bed Bahadur Khadka, a gharial with tagged number 687, which was released i Read More...
French coronavirus death toll at nearly 28,500 Increase in number of cases keeps slowing down France's death toll now well above Spain's PARIS: France again ranked fourth in coronavirus deaths after the United States, Britain and Italy, as Spain revised its tally down by nearly 2,000 Read More...
Kathmandu, May 25 About a month ago on April 22, two nurses working in the country’s largest prison at Sundhara tested positive for COVID -19 under the rapid diagnostic test. The test result sent a wave of panic among the 25,087 jailbirds, including 773 juveniles and additional 773 infants l Read More...
Rautahat, May 25 Strong winds destroyed properties worth millions of rupees in different parts of Rautahat district last night. Power supply was obstructed in the local level after the utility poles were broken. Two mango trees fell on houses due to the strong wind following rainfall at Read More...
Kathmandu, May 25 The American armyworm has severely affected maize farming across the country this year as compared to previous year, hitting farmers who have already had to bear the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Centre for Crop Development and Agro Bio-Diversity Conservatio Read More...
The government is all set to announce the budget for next fiscal year on Thursday and people involved in different sectors have various expectations. Amid this, The Himalayan Times spoke to a few tourism entrepreneurs who were not satisfied with the government’s policies and programmes to learn ab Read More...
NEPALGUNJ: Over 10,000 Nepalis have entered the country from Jamunaha border point in Banke district amid nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19. A large number of migrant workers returning from India have been gathering at the border point with the easing of Read More...