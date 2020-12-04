Bayern’s Davies voted Canada’s top player

TORONTO: Bayern Munich‘s Alphonso Davies has been named the 2020 Canadian Player of the Year, Canada Soccer said on Thursday, on the back of a remarkable season with the Bundesliga club.
The 20-year-old left back, who also claimed the honour in 2018, enjoyed a stellar year in which the German club won five trophies, including the Champions League.
Davies earned the highest voting score from Canadian media and coaches, finishing just ahead of Christine Sinclair’s record set in 2012, Canada Soccer said.
“I just want to play the game that I love,” Davies said on a call with media while adding that his main focus is returning from the ankle injury he suffered in October.
“With everything that’s going on I’m very grateful, very humbled for everything that’s happening around me.”
Davies’s marauding runs down the left became a feature of Bayern‘s stunning 2019-20 campaign as he cemented his place in the side and marked himself out as one of the game’s hottest prospects.
Highlights from Bayern‘s march to the Champions League title included a dribble from the flank to tee up Joshua Kimmich to slot home in their stunning 8-2 quarter-final win over Barcelona and his run and cross for Robert Lewandowski to score against Chelsea in their last 16, first leg.
“To see what Alphonso Davies has accomplished this year is awe inspiring for the next generation of players,” national team head coach John Herdman said in a statement.
“His achievements have raised the flag in our sport higher than anyone else in our lifetime on the men’s side of the game and he has helped put this country as a football country on the world map.”
KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population of Nepal, in its regular update, shared the latest data related to coronavirus pandemic in our country. Till date, 1,763,919 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 9,289 tests were performed in the last 24 h Read More...
KATHMANDU: Night business entrepreneurs based in the touristic hub of Thamel today demonstrated in Kathmandu demanding the resumption of night life amid the COVID-19 crisis. 'Night businesses' were badly affected after the Government of Nepal had imposed a ban on 'entertainment sector' upon adven Read More...
KATHMANDU: As the world is observing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD) today, Sanu Maya Gurung of Lalitpur struggles to meet her daily ends after suffering from spinal injury 25 years ago. For the last six years, Gurung has been selling corns on a cart at roadsides in Kat Read More...
LONDON: More than 64.26 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,492,676 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...
KARACHI: A project that combines satellite images, mapping technologies and the local knowledge of villagers to help build climate-proof settlements in disaster-prone areas of Pakistan won an international award on Thursday. More than 1 million people have benefited from the Aga Khan Agency for H Read More...
KATHMANDU: The price of precious yellow metal has increased by Rs 1,600 per tola (11.66 grammes) in Nepal market, on Thursday. It is being traded at Rs 92,600. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers Association, the worked gold which was traded at Rs 90,555 per on Wednesday, Read More...
ZURICH/GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend countries issuing "immunity passports" for those who have recovered from COVID-19, but is looking at prospects of deploying e-vaccination certificates like those it is developing with Estonia. Estonia and the United Nations hea Read More...
Milan recover from 2-0 behind to win 4-2 Jose Mourinho's Spurs held 3-3 at LASK Arsenal beat Vienna 4-1 in front of fans Total of 18 teams now through to last 32 LONDON: Seven-time European champions AC Milan hit back from two goals down against Celtic to claim a 4-2 victory that s Read More...