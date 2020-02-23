Bhuju bags gold

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Shirusha Bhuju of Sacred Heart Academy won the title of the Inter-school Girls Badminton Tournament here at the TU covered hall on Saturday.

Bhuju defeated Prashna Shrestha of Bibhuti School 11-7, 11-8 in the final match. Panjom Lama of Bibhuti and Simon Rai of Pragya Sadan finished joint third.

A total of 16 shuttlers took part in the one-day event organised by Sports Science Department under Faculty of Humanity and Social Science at Tribhuvan University.

