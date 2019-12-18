Bhutanese team wins

LALITPUR: Chhiring Yangden scored a hat-trick as Bhutanese team registered a 3-0 victory over Province-5 in the seventh CoAS International Women’s Football Tournament here at the Nepali Army Sports Complex grounds on Tuesday.

Yangden netted all three goals alone to lead the team to victory in the first match. Yangden opened the scoring in the 19th minute and added one more four minutes later.

She completed the hattrick in the 51st minute. A total of eight teams are taking part in the annual tournament organised by Tribhuvan Army Club.

The winners and runners-up will receive Rs 300,000 and Rs 150,000 respectively, while the two losing semi-finalists will get Rs 50,000 each.

A version of this article appears in print on December 18, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

