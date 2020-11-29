Bista bags gold

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: Nepali tennis player Abhilasha Bista won gold medal in the ITF World Tennis Tour Circuit-I Tournament in Islamabad on Saturday.

Bista teamed up with Russian Arina Valitova to win girls’ doubles section title beating Russia’s Ekaterina Suvorov and Pakistan’s Joha Asim in the final of the U-18 tournament, informed Nepal Tennis Association Member Ajaya Bista. In girls’ singles section, Bista finished second behind Russian Valitova. Likewise, the Nepali pair of Arav Samrat Hada and Aki Zuben came second in boys’ doubles section after they lost to American Rohan Belde and Alexander Karman.

Players from Spain, England, Australia and Japan also took part in the event. The Circuit-II tournament is beginning on Monday.

A version of this article appears in print on November 29, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

