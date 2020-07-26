Broad shines again as England bowl out West Indies for 197

MANCHESTER: Stuart Broad continued his fine form in the third and final test by grabbing four quick wickets on Sunday to dismiss the West Indies for 197 in reply to England’s first-innings tally of 369.
England extended their lead to 182 runs at lunch on the third day as openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley took the hosts to 10-0 at the start of their second innings at Old Trafford.
Broad ended with 6-31 in 14 overs, mopping up the tail to give England a healthy lead, and the fast bowler is now just three away from his 500th test wicket.
The 34-year-old, controversially left out at the start of the series, was the key man with both bat and ball on Saturday as he scored a 33-ball half century — the third fastest by an English test batsmen — and took two wickets when the West Indies began their reply.
But it took a frustrating 50 minutes for England to make a breakthrough on Sunday after the West Indies had resumed on 137-6 facing the possibility of being asked to bat again.
Captain Jason Holder led the fightback as he scored an important 46 runs to help his side avoid the follow-on. He and Shane Dowrich added 41 runs before the Windies skipper was trapped lbw by Broad.
Holder had been superbly caught by Ollie Pope at mid-wicket when on 38 but was called back to the crease after television reviews showed Chris Woakes’s delivery was a no ball.
Rakheem Cornwall looked to throw the bat but was also trapped lbw by Broad for 10 and Kemar Roach followed three balls later as he got a healthy edge and England skipper Joe Root took a sharp low catch at first slip.
Dowrich (37) was the last to fall as he hit a wild slash straight up into the air which Woakes caught to give Broad his sixth wicket.
The series is level at 1-1 after West Indies won by four wickets at Southampton before England secured a 113-run victory at Old Trafford.
READ ALSO:
GENOA: Inter Milan put more pressure on stuttering Serie A leaders Juventus when two goals by Romelu Lukaku and one from Alexis Sanchez gave them a 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Genoa on Saturday. Inter, who have two games left, moved above Atalanta into second place with 76 points, fou Read More...
Kathmandu, July 25 Weeks of torrential monsoon rains,widespread flooding and deadly landslides in Nepal, India, Bangladesh and Bhutan have affected millions of children and families, UNICEF said today. Over four million children are currently estimated to be impacted and in urgent need of life Read More...
Kathmandu, July 25 Airline Operators Association of Nepal has requested the government to lift restrictions on domestic flights so that flood and landslide victims can be rescued. Although the government has announced that both domestic and international flights will resume from August 17, AOA Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 25 Two bridges built over Dhobikhola rivulet have been brought into operation. The bridges link ward nos 5 and 7 of Kathmandu Metropolitan City. KMC mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya and Deputy Mayor Hari Prabha Khadgi jointly inaugurated the bridges today. The two bridges were cons Read More...
Chitwan, July 25 Excessive accumulation of water in the fields due to incessant rainfall has damaged crops and vegetables in Chitwan. According to Agricultural Knowledge Centre, Bharatpur, rain has its impact in most parts of the district. The hilly areas faced damage and losses from the lands Read More...
ITAHARI, JULY 25 Monsoon-induced floods render huge loss of life and property in Nepal every year. However, for some tourism entrepreneurs of Dharan, monsoon has become an opportunity. Ram Rai, a licensed paragliding pilot, and Setu Silwal, a licensed river guide, have joined hands to launc Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 25 Nepali Congress leader Prakashman Singh Shrestha today inaugurated Rajesh Memorial Cancer Relief Foundation, a charitable organisation, established after the name of Senior Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Rajesh Acharya. On the occasion of the 45th day of the demise of Dr Acharya, in Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, JULY 25 People, who were not quarantined have also started testing positive for COVID-19 in Banke. With the detection of COVID-19 in people staying at home, it is suspected that COVID might have spread at the community level. Four persons, two males and two females, tested positi Read More...