Burnley get first win with Wood strike against Palace

BURNLEY: Burnley secured their first win of the Premier League season as Chris Wood’s eighth minute goal was enough to earn a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on Monday.
The result moves Burnley out of the bottom three up to 17th place, on five points from eight matches, while Palace drop to 10th on 13 after nine games.
Sean Dyche’s side, who had not scored a home goal in this campaign, ended the barren run when Palace defender Cheikhou Kouyate made a mess of a high cross by Johann Berg Gudmundsson, the ball falling to Jay Rodriguez who fed Wood to drive home.
Palace suffered a blow before the game with the news that their influential winger Wilfried Zaha had been ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19.
Roy Hodgson’s visitors enjoyed plenty of possession though, with Andros Townsend and Jordan Ayew both testing Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope while Michy Batshuayi drilled the ball just wide after a run from deep.
But Burnley should have added a second goal after the break when Gudmundsson was put in clear on goal but the Iceland international blasted his shot against the bar.
Palace applied late pressure and Burnley had Pope to thank again in the final minute when he came out bravely to foil Christian Benteke from close range.
BRILLIANT SAVE
“Nick made a good save in the first half but that one at the end was brilliant. But he is a top keeper,” said Dyche, who was relieved at finally claiming three points.
“We were showing signs. That’s three clean sheets in the last five games and tonight we altered how we were operating in the attacking third,” he added.
“We created two or three golden chances, we take one and it gets a bit nervy because we hadn’t found that first win so to get that one done will do us the world of good”.
Hodgson felt his team had the better of the contest but paid the price for a big mistake.
“I thought we played well second half. An unfortunate first goal, a misplaced header, but apart from that we didn’t allow them many chances to score a goal.
“In the second half they stood firm and held out for their victory,” said the former England manager.
“An error like that is always a possibility, you have to accept it and then you’ve got the rest of the game to put it right but we started a bit too late.”
LEEDS: Ten-man Arsenal hung on for a 0-0 draw at Leeds United in the Premier League after their winger Nicolas Pepe was sent off in the 51st minute on Sunday. VAR officials spotted that Pepe had headbutted Ezgjan Alioski and referee Anthony Taylor took a quick look at the monitor befor Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 22 Kathmandu Metropolitan City started collecting swabs of persons from vulnerable groups for free PCR test today. The metropolis has deployed a mobile van for reaching out to helpless and incapacitated persons, and senior citizens to collect their swabs. KMC Mayor Bidhy Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 22 The government has announced that it will soon begin disbursing loans from the Rs 50 billion fund for the recovery, rehabilitation and continuity of COVID-hit businesses. A meeting of the committee formed to implement procedure for disbursing loans held on Friday decided Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 22 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration today issued a circular to all local levels, directing them to implement the ‘School Operation Framework-2020 in the Context of COVID-19’ recently endorsed by the Government of Nepal. In response to a letter Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 22 A total of 91 per cent of Nepalis infected with COVID-19 abroad have recovered from the contagion, Non-Resident Nepali Association said today. According to NRNA, as many as 46,578 Nepalis had tested positive for the virus in 46 foreign countries as of last evening. Of th Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 22 The government today endorsed an ordinance with the provision of imposing jail term up to three years and a fine up to Rs 30,000 on people guilty of forcing reconciliation between rape victims and perpetrators. If cops, court officials or any other public servants are found Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 22 The Bagmati Cleaning Mega Campaign will enter the 400th week on January 9. Plans are afoot among the campaigners and volunteers to observe the 400th week of the campaign in Kathmandu valley in a special way. Chief campaigner and former ambassador to China Leela Mani Paud Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 22 The government’s campaign to achieve street children free status is gaining momentum with the implementation of related programmes. So far, 574 street children have been rescued and rehabilitated from various parts of the country. Of them, 465 are boys and 109 are girl Read More...