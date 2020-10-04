Calvert-Lewin strikes again as Everton roll on

LIVERPOOL: Dominic Calvert-Lewin became Everton‘s first player to score in the opening four matches of a Premier League season as they beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2 on Saturday to keep their perfect start intact.
The result left Everton top of the standings on a maximum 12 points from four games, three ahead of Leicester City and champions Liverpool, who each have a game in hand.
Calvert-Lewin took his tally to nine goals from six games in all competitions when he rose at the far post to head home a Gylfi Sigurdsson cross in the 16th minute before Neil Maupay levelled from close range in the 41st.
Yerry Mina restored the home side’s lead on the stroke of halftime, heading home an inch-perfect free kick floated in by fellow Colombian James Rodriguez.
Good work from substitute Alex Iwobi presented Rodriguez with a second-half brace as he swept the ball home from eight metres to make it 3-1 in the 52nd minute before he capped another flowing move in the 70th.
Midfielder Yves Bissouma pulled one back for the visitors with a cracking shot from 25 metres in stoppage time but it was too little, too late to deny high-flying Everton a fourth successive league win.
