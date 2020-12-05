Celta beat Athletic 2-0 to keep momentum in Spanish league

MADRID: Hugo Mallo and Iago Aspas scored second-half goals as Celta Vigo defeated Athletic Bilbao 2-0 for consecutive wins in the Spanish league on Friday.
The pair of victories came after an eight-match winless streak that left the Vigo team in the relegation zone. It moved to 14th in the standings.
It was the first loss after three straight home wins for Athletic, which stayed in ninth place. The Basque Country team had outscored its opponents 8-1 in those wins at home.
Mallo put Celta on the board with a header in the 61st minute and Aspas sealed the victory after a mistake by Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simón in the 78th.
Atlético Madrid can take the lead for the first time with a home win against Valladolid on Saturday. Current leader Real Sociedad visits Alavés on Sunday. Also on Saturday, fourth-placed Real Madrid visits fifth-placed Sevilla and Barcelona visits Cádiz.
