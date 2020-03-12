Dahal moves up

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepali youth badminton sensation Prince Dahal moved up to seventh position in the BWF world junior ranking released on Tuesday.

Dahal, who broke into top 10 for the first time last week, improved three places after his impressive run in the German Junior Badminton International 2020. Dahal won three matches to advance to the round of 16 in Berlin.

Dahal is the first Nepali shuttler to reach this far in world ranking. Players from France, India and Malaysia are at the top three positions respectively.

