Dahal wins opener

KATHMANDU: Nepali shuttler Prince Dahal made the winning start in the Yonex Dutch Junior International in Haarlem, the Netherlands on Thursday.

Dahal, who is seeded seventh in the tournament, defeated Russian opponent Artur Pechenkin 21-14, 21-13 in his first match of the competition.

Dahal, who had received a bye in the first round, will take on Hung Huang of Chinese Taipei in the third round match on Friday.

