Dahal wins opener

Published: February 28, 2020 4:27 pm On: Sports
Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepali shuttler Prince Dahal made the winning start in the Yonex Dutch Junior International in Haarlem, the Netherlands on Thursday.

Dahal, who is seeded seventh in the tournament, defeated Russian opponent Artur Pechenkin 21-14, 21-13 in his first match of the competition.

Nepal’s Prince Dahal before his Yonex Dutch Junior International match against Russia’s Artur Pechenkin in Haarlem, Netherlands on Thursday. Photo courtesy: Abhilash Aryal

Dahal, who had received a bye in the first round, will take on Hung Huang of Chinese Taipei in the third round match on Friday.

