Dangol, Shakya win

KATHMANDU: Shasin Dangol and Dipesh Shakya won the title of the 10th Babin Memorial Open Badminton Tournament here on Monday.

The Youngstar Club pair of Dangol and Shakya registered a 21-18, 11-21, 21-18 victory over Bikash Chandra Rai and Yam Rana of hosts Kingcome Club in the men’s doubles final. The winners received Rs 40,000 along with the trophy, while the runners-up earned Rs 25,000. Earlier, Suman Shakya and Sanil Shakya of Youngstar finished third and they got Rs 15,000.

DB Lama and Narayan Shrestha of Everest Badminton Club won the veteran doubles title and they earned Rs 20,000. Second-placed Krishna Ram Thapa and Surendra Katuwal got Rs 12,000, while third-placed Devendra Dulal and Khem Raj Bhatta received Rs 8,000. Former deputy Prime Minister Prakash Man Singh and President of Nepal Badminton Association Ramji Bahadur Shrestha handed over the prizes to the winners.

