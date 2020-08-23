England’s Crawley, Buttler, Anderson heap misery on Pakistan

SOUTHAMPTON: Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler shared a record partnership and James Anderson grabbed three wickets to put England in total control at the close on the second day of the third and final test against Pakistan on Saturday.
Crawley, 22, became the third-youngest England player to make a double century – behind only Len Hutton and David Gower – and went on to 267 before the hosts declared their first innings on 583 for eight in Southampton.
“It’s humbling to be on the list of England’s top scorers,” said Crawley, who also became the seventh England batsman to turn a maiden test hundred into a double ton.
“I don’t see myself anywhere near their calibre, hopefully I can build on this.”
Anderson then claimed three wickets with the new ball as Pakistan crumbled to 24 for three in reply, leaving England in prime position to win the match and clinch the series 2-0.
Crawley and Buttler (152) negotiated a rain-hit morning session and went on to add 359 runs, surpassing England’s previous record fifth-wicket stand of 254 shared by Keith Fletcher and Tony Greig against India in 1973.
Chris Woakes, Dom Bess and Stuart Broad added another 82 runs to help England post their highest total in four years.
“We talk as a side about big first-innings runs. To do that and then the wickets tonight, it’s a really great day for us,” Buttler said.
“I was very happy to play second fiddle to Zak who was scoring all around the wicket. He made the margin for error very small.”
Pakistan lost openers Shan Masood and Abid Ali along with Babar Azam in just under 11 overs.
Anderson claimed all three wickets and is only four short of becoming the first pace bowler to reach the milestone of 600 in tests.
Pakistan need a victory to level the series after England won the opening match in Manchester by three wickets, and the rain-hit second game ended in a draw.
READ ALSO:
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 592,418 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out w Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nine more patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Saturday. Two persons died from the highly contagious disease in Sunsari district including a six-year-old gir Read More...
RUPANDEHI: A pregnant woman who was found infected with coronavirus in Butwal and referred to Nepalgunj Medical College in Kohalpur underwent a surgery to give birth to a baby today. The 28-year-old woman from Butwal Sub-metropolis-11 was earlier denied admission by Lumbini Provincial Hospital af Read More...
KATHMANDU: The six-member taskforce -- formed to resolve the ongoing intra-party strife within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) -- has submitted its final report to party co-chairs, on Saturday. It has been learnt that the taskforce formed under the leadership of NCP General Secretary, Bish Read More...
Health ministry’s referral needed to admit patients Cases can be referred only after govt nod Kathmandu, August 22 Ministry of Health and Population today wrote a letter to all Kathmandu valley hospitals to admit only those COVID-19 patients who have been referred by the ministry. Read More...
Kathmandu, August 22 At a time when room charges made public for users of private quarantine facilities have raised quite a few eyebrows, Hotel Association Nepal has clarified that hotels are not seeking to make profit by agreeing to be used as quarantine facilities and they are providing this se Read More...
Bajura, August 22 Bajura is at high risk of coronavirus infection after health workers and patients at Bayalpata Hospital, Achham, tested positive for the virus. As many as 19 health workers and three patients tested positive for the deadly virus yesterday. More than 50 patients from Bajura Read More...