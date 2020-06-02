FAs demand action

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Four district Football Associations on Monday requested Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to intervene at the All Nepal Football Association’s activities to save football.

The presidents of four FAs — Birat Jung Shahi (Kathmandu), Purushottam Thapa (Lalitpur), Gautam Sujakhu (Bhaktapur) and Deepak Khatiwada (Dhading) — registered a protest letter at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers against ANFA President Karma Tsering Sherpa. “We had to knock the doors of Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, and Youth and Sports Ministry as ANFA President Sherpa has been engaged in various misdeeds going against the spirit of football development,” claimed the presidents of the FAs in the letter.

“His deeds are not only against the law of the land but also against the statutes of ANFA along with international bodies, FIFA and AFC.”

The protest letter also claimed that Sherpa’s views regarding nationality among the people of Terai region was also not acceptable. Explaining the reason behind starting grassroots programme in Siraha, Saptari, Dhanusha and Mohattari district of Province-2, Sherpa had said: “The programme mainly focuses on two aspects: luring children from the region towards football, and teaching them about nationality. We had to do this as we do not get the feeling of nationalism in the people of Terai during our visit to the districts.”

The four presidents had earlier lodged complaint against Sherpa at the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority but the anti-graft body dismissed the case in absence of adequate proof.

