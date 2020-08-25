Fastest man alive tests positive for coronavirus

KINGSTON: World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating at his home in Jamaica after last week celebrating his 34th birthday with a big bash mask-free.
Jamaica’s health ministry confirmed late on Monday that Bolt, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m distance, had tested positive after he posted a video on social media around midday saying he was waiting to hear back on his results.
“Just to be safe I quarantined myself and just taking it easy,” Bolt said in the message that he appeared to have taped himself while lying in bed. It was posted with the caption “Stay safe my ppl”.
The only sprinter to win the 100m and 200m golds at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016) said he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Bolt said he took the test on Saturday, the day after he celebrated his birthday at a bash where partygoers danced to the hit “Lockdown” by Jamaican reggae singer Koffee.
“Best birthday ever,” Bolt, who retired from athletics in 2017, wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of himself holding his daughter, Olympia, who was born in May.
Fans wished Bolt a speedy recovery on social media – “drink up your ginger tea,” one wrote – although some accused him of carelessness.
Daily confirmed cases in Jamaica have surged to more than 60 per day over the past four days from less than 10 just a few weeks ago. Jamaica now has 1,612 confirmed cases, with 622 active cases and 16 deaths from coronavirus.
Officials put the uptick in cases down to the reopening of international borders as well as celebrations over a long weekend in August marking Independence Day and Emancipation Day.
They also put the blame at the feet of people who refuse to wear masks and practice social distancing.
The pickup has raised concerns over national elections that Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness called for in September, six months ahead of schedule.
Holness on Sunday suspended all his campaigning activities, including motorcades, home visits and rallies, and asked other parties to do the same.
Authorities have also delayed the reopening of schools for one month and citizens are under a national curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used from the quarter-final stage of the 2020 AFC Champions League, Asia's soccer governing body said on Monday. The technology was first used in Asian soccer last year from the last-eight stage of the AFC Asian Cup, which was held in the Uni Read More...
KATHMANDU: A protest rally was organised in Kathmandu today against rising abuse and threats to medical personnel, frontline health workers who have been active in the battle against coronavirus, in different parts of the country. The Human Rights and Peace Society (HURPES) this morning sta Read More...
NEW DELHI: India’s main opposition Congress called a meeting of its highest decision-making body on Monday, following a letter from almost two dozen top leaders seeking changes to the way the party is run. Long a dominant force in Indian politics, the Congress has suffered two heavy defeats in Read More...
DAMAULI: Preparation is being made to install camera traps to study leopards in the forest area of Bhanu Municipality in Tanahun district. According to Kedar Baral, chief of Division Forest Office, Tanahun, 36 cameras will be installed in the 1/1 kilometre grid in 4,000 hectares of forest area sp Read More...
DHANGADHI: Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers of Sudurpaschim Province has been temporarily closed, with Chief Minister Trilochan Bhatta and other officials forced into self-isolation, after the CM's driver was detected with COVID-19. CM Bhatta along with his personal personal Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 743 new cases of coronavirus infection on Monday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 32,678. Of the newly infected persons, 246 are females while 497 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing 10,234 specimens thr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 610,469 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Eight more patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population, at its regular media briefing, on Monday. Among the deceased, three are females while five are males. One male each from Sunsari and Morang distr Read More...