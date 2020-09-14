Five sent off as Marseille grab rare win at PSG

PARIS: Olympique Marseille earned a smash-and-grab 1-0 win at Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain after forward Florian Thauvin struck in the 31st minute of a pulsating though ill-tempered match at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.
Littered with fouls throughout, the clash boiled over in the last minute of stoppage time with referee Jerome Brisard sending off five players after a full scale brawl broke out on the pitch.
Paris Saint Germain’s Neymar, Laywin Kurzawa and Leandro Paredes as well as Marseille’s duo of Dario Benedetto and Jordan Amavi were given their marching orders after rival players threw punches and kicks at each other.
But it did not bother Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas after the 1993 European Cup winners celebrated their first league win against PSG since November 2011.
“A tough and important win as well as a historic one,” Villas-Boas told reporters after his side condemned last season’s Champions League runners-up to a second successive defeat following a 1-0 opening day setback at Lens.
“We struggled to cope with PSG’s early pressure because they are very good at it, but we found a way to grind out a great victory. It wasn’t pretty and we suffered.”
Thauvin scored against the run of play, steering in a Dimitri Payet free kick inside the near post from close range after the home side had come close through Marco Verratti and Neymar, who also missed a pair of chances in the second half.
Visiting keeper Steve Mandanda pulled off several superb saves before both sides had a goal disallowed for offside as the pace and intensity went up a gear after the break.
Angel Di Maria’s effort for PSG was ruled out in the 62nd minute and Benedetto’s scorcher was also scrapped two minutes later as Thauvin, who unleashed the initial shot, was marginally behind the last PSG defender.
Missing several first-team regulars who had contracted the COVID-19 virus, PSG pressed hard in the closing stages but Marseille’s rugged defence held firm.
PSG sports director Leonardo, a former World Cup winner with Brazil, criticised the referee’s actions.
“A total of 14 cards were brandished and five of them were red, which means the match got out of control,” Leonardo told the Telefoot television channel.
“(Brisard) lost his head. He officiated the League Cup final but he doesn’t have the experience for this kind of fixture.”
KATHMANDU: As many as 243 Nepalis working and living in different countries have lost lives due to coronavirus infection, as of today. According to the Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA), 43 Nepalis have died with Covid-19 last week. Since March, 41 Nepalis have died in Saudi Arabia, said Read More...
SINDHUPALCHOK: Five bodies have been recovered from the landside occurred at Ghumthang of Bahrabise Municipality-7 in Sindhupalchok. Bhaktimaya Shrestha, 70, from Nagpuje and Junu Maya BK, 24, and Sarkini Pradhan, 40; from Bishwokarma village and two other unidentified persons were found de Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally advanced to 54,159 as 1,039 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. A large number of people were discharged upon recovery in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,173 people tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Close to 600 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley in the last 24 hours. Of the 597 infections reported, 483 surfaced in Kathmandu alone while 33 new cases were registered in Lalitpur. The number of infections detected in th Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as nine fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 345. As per the Health Ministry’s latest report, three women and six men lost their lives due to the viral infection. Read Also: Nepal’s Covid-19 infection Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 840,527 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out where Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 13 With the changed context of federalism, the sub-national governments – province and local - are recognised as autonomous spheres and have delineated legislative powers. While some responsibilities are exclusively assigned to the three orders of government, others are con Read More...
LONDON: Goals on their Newcastle United debuts by striker Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick gave their side a comfortable 2-0 away win over West Ham United in their Premier League opening-day clash on Saturday. West Ham hit the woodwork twice during a goalless first half but Wilson, Andy Carroll an Read More...