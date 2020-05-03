Footballers join hands to help Magar

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The national football teams on Saturday extended helping hands to contribute for the treatment of footballer Samikshya Magar, who is undergoing treatment at the Biratnagar Eye Hospital. Women’s Department chief and former coach Hari Khadka along with women’s national team members and officials raised Rs 50,000 to Magar, while the men’s national team contributed Rs 30,000.

Likewise, the 13th South Asian Games gold medal winning U-23 football team gave Rs 10,000, while Manang Marshyangdi Club joined the list contributing Rs 30,000. On Friday, the All Nepal Football Association and Birat Shangrila Club had donated Rs 25,000 each. Magar injured her eye in an accident while working at her home. Meanwhile, former ANFA President demanded the association to bear the cost of Magar’s treatment. “The ANFA should take the full responsibility of a player as it has been paying for the treatment of office bearers and their families,” Thapa wrote in his Facebook.

“It’s wrong, they can’t just leave a player like that,” added Thapa, who is serving 10-year ban from world football governing body, FIFA, on corruption charges.

