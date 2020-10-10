Hari Khadka nominated NSC Board Member

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The government on Friday nominated former national football team skipper Hari Khadka and eight others as the Board Members of the National Sports Council.

Khadka, who is also the women’s football chief at the All Nepal Football Association, was nominated from the Province-1 along with international volleyball referee Chandra Badana Rai. The cabinet meeting also nominated Mandev Hajara and Mohammed Sheikh (Province-2), Purendra Bikram Lakhe (Bagmati), Rajesh Gurung (Gandaki), Sumitra Chaudhary (Lumbini), Ekendra Kunwar (Sudurpashchim) and Nanda Basyal (Karnali).

The officials were recommended by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Likewise, Minister Jagat Bahadur Sunar picked up Renuka Shrestha and Subarna Shrestha in the board, while six others — Rim Ranabhat, Indira Niraula, Govinda Bhattarai, Arjun Bahadur KC, Sampanna Shrestha and Subash Shrestha — have already been nominated in the sports governing body.

The NSC will get full shape after the nomination of four officials in the seven-member executive committee.

Vice-president Shiva Koirala and NSC Administration Department Chief Kul Bahadur Shrestha are the ex officio members in the committee headed by Member Secretary Ramesh Kumar Silwal.

A version of this article appears in print on October 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

