Hari Khadka nominated NSC Board Member

KATHMANDU: The government on Friday nominated former national football team skipper Hari Khadka and eight others as the Board Members of the National Sports Council.
Khadka, who is also the women’s football chief at the All Nepal Football Association, was nominated from the Province-1 along with international volleyball referee Chandra Badana Rai. The cabinet meeting also nominated Mandev Hajara and Mohammed Sheikh (Province-2), Purendra Bikram Lakhe (Bagmati), Rajesh Gurung (Gandaki), Sumitra Chaudhary (Lumbini), Ekendra Kunwar (Sudurpashchim) and Nanda Basyal (Karnali).
The officials were recommended by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
Likewise, Minister Jagat Bahadur Sunar picked up Renuka Shrestha and Subarna Shrestha in the board, while six others — Rim Ranabhat, Indira Niraula, Govinda Bhattarai, Arjun Bahadur KC, Sampanna Shrestha and Subash Shrestha — have already been nominated in the sports governing body.
The NSC will get full shape after the nomination of four officials in the seven-member executive committee.
Vice-president Shiva Koirala and NSC Administration Department Chief Kul Bahadur Shrestha are the ex officio members in the committee headed by Member Secretary Ramesh Kumar Silwal.
A version of this article appears in print on October 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
DHANGADHI: A group of students from Nepal Student Union, the student wing of the main opposition Nepali Congress, today staged demonstration and demanded operation of the Geta Medical College at Godavari Municipliaty-5, in Kailali district. Demanding immediate operation of the both the colleg Read More...
GAIGHAT, OCTOBER 8 At least two persons died on the spot and two others were critically injured after a container met with an accident along the Katari-Beteni road section of Siddhicharan Highway at Katari Municipality in Udayapur last night. The deceased have been identified as Min Bahadur Ra Read More...
CHITWAN, OCTOBER 8 A large number of philanthropic-minded people have decided to donate their eyes after death in Chitwan. A total of 446 people signed eye donation agreements on World Sight Day. World Sight Day is observed annually on the second Thursday of October. It is a global event me Read More...
TANAHUN, OCTOBER 8 A family in Tanahun district has been compelled to live in a cave due to poverty. Manbir Gurung, his wife Udashiya, son Ganesh and a daughter Puja, are living in a cave. They said they were staying in the cave as they had to leave their rented room after failing to pay rent. Read More...
BAJURA: A new mother who was on the way to the hospital died of postpartum complication in Kuru village of Budhinanda Municipality-4 in Bajura district on Thursday. Ambakala Rokaya (23), who was suffering from severe postpartum pain was being brought to Kolti Primary Health Centre, informed ward ch Read More...
SEOUL: For the first time in a year, South Korea found new cases of African swine fever on a farm this week, forcing authorities to cull at least 1,500 pigs, the Yonhap news agency said on Friday. Three dead pigs tested positive for the disease, which does not affect humans but can be deadly Read More...
CHITWAN: The Chitwan National Park (CNP) and National Trust for Nature Conservation are preparing to carry out a research study on the increasing scenario of natural death of rhinos in the national park. According to CNP conservation officer Prem Narayan Kandel, they were forwarding the study p Read More...
LAMJUNG: Taxpayer Service Office (TSO) has been established in Besisahar Municipality-8 of Lamjung district. According to Chief Tax Officer Sushil Lamsal at the office, taxpayers in Lamjung and Manang districts can now get tax-related services from the office established at Bhimsensthan in Besisa Read More...