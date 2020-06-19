Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, June 18

Former national football team members Ananta Raj Thapa, Chetan Ghimire and Yugal Kishor Rai were among the four coaches who succeeded in passing the AFC ‘A’ Licence course examinations.

The former Nepal Police Club midfielder Thapa — who is at the helm of the departmental side — and his ‘A’ division counterpart Salyan Khadgi of Sankata Club along with former NPC striker Ghimire, who is working as an assistant coach under Thapa, and ‘B’ division outfit Bansbari Club coach Rai got the A-category coaching licenses.

As per the Asian Football Confederation, two other coaches — Chun Bahadur Thapa and Basanta Gauchan — got AFC Pro A-License, after the duo failed in written examinations. Thapa has been looking after Tribhuvan Army Club as coach-cummanager, whereas Gauchan is affiliated with a Japanese club for more than a decade.

According to the All Nepal Football Association, the two former national team members will get another chance for written examinations.

A total of 23 coaches across the country took part in the course conducted by AFC instructor Savio Piedade Medeira from December 1, last year to March 8.

