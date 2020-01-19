Friends Club and NRT register victories

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Friends Club and New Road Team (NRT) secured victories of the ongoing Qatar Airways Martyr’s Memorial ‘A’ Division league in Kathmandu, on Sunday.

NRT beat Armed Police Force Club (APF) 3-2 at the Dasarath Stadium today. Likewise, FC defeated Saraswati Youth Club (SYC) 4-1 at the ANFA complex ground in Lalitpur.

NRT took the lead in the fifth minute before APF’s Ashim Lama cancelled out Andr Thiery strike in 41st minute of the first half. After a restart, Asim Lama scored his brace and team’s second in the 53rd minute and gave his team a deserved lead.

However, NRT scored two late goals to stun the departmental team and climbed to 5th positon in the 14-team points table. Birendra Prakash Yadav scored in the 80th minute before Darshan Gurung notched a winning goal five minutes later.

Similarly, Friends Uttam Rai scored a brace and Wagner de Cromo, Saulo de O’keno all scored for FC’s before Kazim Busari notched a consolation goal for SYC.

According to ANFA, BBC take on Sankata in early kick-off around 12:00 pm at ANFA Complex before Chyasal Youth Club play against Tribhuvan Army around 3:00 pm at Dasarath stadium.

