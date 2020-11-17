Germany need draw against Spain to advance

SPAIN vs GERMANY
Germany need only a draw against Spain in their final Nations League Group 4 game to be sure of finishing top.
However, Joachim Löw’s side is still not the finished article and could be in for a rude surprise. Löw has been tinkering with new call-ups and looking for players beyond his established Bayern Munich block but has been frustrated by stagnant play and uninspired performances.
The fans’ apathy seems to be affecting the players on the pitch. Team manager Oliver Bierhoff said a “dark cloud” hung over the German team and only convincing performances could win back fans’ trust.
The focus is on preparing for the postponed European Championship next year, with Germany looking far from capable of winning it. Leon Goretzka’s driving force carried Germany to a 3-1 win over coronavirus-weakened Ukraine on Saturday, but it was another lackluster showing. Spain was held to a surprise 1-1 draw with Switzerland, and captain Sergio Ramos will be keen to atone for missing two penalties in that game when he leads his team out in his hometown Seville.
CROATIA vs PORTUGAL
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal is out of contention in Group 3 after losing to France 1-0 at home, while Croatia is in danger of being demoted if it doesn’t get a good result against the defending champions.
Ronaldo is seven goals shy of the men’s national team record held by former Iran striker Ali Daei with his 109.
FRANCE vs SWEDEN
Already qualified for next year’s Final Four following its 1-0 win at Portugal, France will likely continue to rotate after coach Didier Deschamps started 21 different players over the past two matches.
The reigning world champion will be without the suspended N’Golo Kante while PSG striker Kylian Mbappe is expected to return.
After beating Croatia 2-1, Sweden will be looking for a second consecutive win in its bid to avoid relegation from the Nations League top tier.
ROME: Three years after an embarrassing failure to qualify for the World Cup, Italy is back in contention with the best in Europe. England, meanwhile, is already out of contention for the Nations League finals with one round of matches still to play. An Italy squad badly hit by the coronavirus Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Monday reported 1,197 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 210,973. In the last 24 hours, 1,308 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 1,005 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bha Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,613,911 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out where Read More...
CAPE TOWN: Senegal became the first country to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals after a late goal from Sadio Mane secured a 1-0 victory away at Guinea Bissau on Sunday. Mane, who also scored last Wednesday when Senegal beat Guinea Bissau 2-0 at home, netted with eight minutes remainin Read More...
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia launched a plan on Monday that gives undocumented migrants stuck in the country a chance to work in certain industries, but labour rights groups said the initiative did not do enough to protect victims of human trafficking. The government said the scheme aimed to revive Mal Read More...
MOSCOW: Russia expects to produce primarily freeze-dried Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine doses by the spring, a top official said, eliminating the need for transport at ultra-low temperatures as part of an ambitious plan to inoculate its population. Vaccine developers globally are scrambling to wor Read More...
LONDON: England's Jos Buttler says South Africa captain Quinton de Kock is one of his "favourite players in the world" as two of the most attacking batsmen in the world prepare for a Twenty20 international series. England will play six limited-overs matches in South Africa between Nov. 27 and Dec Read More...
LONDON: Moderna Inc said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second US company in a week to report results that far exceed expectations. Following are reactions to the news. ZOLTAN KI Read More...