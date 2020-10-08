Germany’s Neuhaus scores on debut in 3-3 draw with Turkey

COLOGNE: Germany midfielder Florian Neuhaus scored on his national team debut but Turkey came back three times to earn a 3-3 draw in their friendly on Wednesday.
Kenan Karaman slotted in a stoppage-time equaliser after Luca Waldschmidt fired in an 81st-minute volley that had put Germany 3-2 ahead.
Turkey twice before had levelled, with both teams missing several regular players.
“We invited Turkey to score goals and again failed to hold on to victory,” Germany captain Julian Draxler said.
“We have to be more dominant. It is disappointing because at the end it is about winning and we did not succeed.”
Germany also went ahead in their last two matches against Spain and Switzerland in September but both times had to settle for a draw.
Draxler’s good finish from a Kai Havertz assist had put the hosts ahead on the stroke of halftime in front of 300 fans allowed in the stadium but the Turks equalised with Ozan Tufan’s curled effort five minutes after the restart.
The 23-year-old Neuhaus completed a lightning quick one-two with Havertz to put Germany back ahead in the 58th.
But he then lost possession to Efecan Karaca who fired in from close range in the 67th for Turkey to draw level once more before the late goals from Waldschmidt and Karaman.
The Germans, playing without Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig players who were rested and missing several more through illness and injury, face Ukraine on Saturday and Switzerland three days later in the Nations League.
Turkey play Russia on Sunday and Serbia next Wednesday in their Nations League matches.
NEW YORK, OCTOBER 7 One of the most complete specimens of a T-Rex fossil in the world was sold for a record $31.8 million yesterday by Christie’s in New York, nearly quadrupling the previous highest price for a dinosaur at auction. The apex predator made mincemeat of Christie’s opening pri Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 7 The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has finally formed a talks team to address demands put forth by Dr Govinda KC, who has been staging fast-unto-death for the plast 24 days. Dr KC has been demanding reforms in the medical education sector. The education m Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 7 The government has allowed educational institutions to conduct exams for students of all levels by ensuring social distancing and other safety measures, enforced by federal, provincial and local levels, in examination centres. The decision was taken in the last Cabinet mee Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 7 The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) has started making preparations to conduct a farmers’ survey. Aiming at identifying the real farmers and conducting a study on the status of the farmers, the ministry has started preparations for the survey. T Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 7 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration today issued a circular to 264 local levels, directing them to commence construction of new buildings for upgradation of health facilities by mid-November. In response to a letter of the Ministry of Health and Pop Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 7 A non-government organisation, in association with USAID’s Tayar Nepal, organised a virtual inception workshop on Public Safety for Persons with Disability, recently. The virtual workshop was organised to discuss the types of materials that should be used in guideline, h Read More...
JHAPA, OCTOBER 7 Coronavirus infection has claimed a child in Mechi Provincial Hospital of Jhapa’s Bhadrapur. The infection was confirmed in a two-month-old child of Ward No 8 of Bhadrapur. Three hours after the child’s kin had received the body, it tested positive for the virus. The ba Read More...
DAMAULI, OCTOBER 7 A motorable bridge over the Trishuli River is at high risk due to frequent floods in the river, which has eroded land on the Devghat side in Devghat Rural Municipality in Tanahun. The bridge connects Bharatpur metropolis with Debghat Rural Municipality. Chairman of th Read More...