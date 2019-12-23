Giri, Shah win titles

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Aryan Giri and Isha Shree Shah won the U-14 singles titles of the 17th Jayakar Memorial National Tennis Tournament here on Sunday.

Giri defeated Aki Juben Rawat 6-4, 6-3 in the boys’ section final, while Shah beat Shubhangi Laxmi Shah 6-4, 6-3 to bag girls’ section trophy.

Other winners of the tournament were Ayushman Ghale (U-12), Saprsha Timilsina and Shibhali Gurung (U-9) and Pranav Ghimire and Shibhali Gurung (U-8).

Rising tennis players Prerana Koirala and Ani Mathema, coach Krishna Ghale and sponsor Deepak Karki among others handed over the prizes to the winners of the tournament organised by Man Jayakar Tennis Academy.

A version of this article appears in print on December 23, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

