Gnabry double sends dominant Bayern into Champions League final

LISBON: Bayern Munich powered into the Champions League final, where they will face Paris St Germain, as two goals from Serge Gnabry led them to an emphatic 3-0 win over Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday.
Bayern will bid for their sixth European Cup triumph when they come up against Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on Sunday and after convincingly beating Chelsea, Barcelona and now Lyon, Hansi Flick’s side will surely start as favourites.
The Germans are unbeaten in 2020, winning 24 of 25 matches in all competitions and they have won every Champions League game this season.
No team has ever won the Champions League with a 100 percent record but while Bayern will fancy their chances, PSG’s powerful attack should make for an entertaining contest.
“Paris are a good team. For now we celebrate a little bit but afterwards we focus on the next game,” said Bayern‘s Canadian left back Alphonso Davies.
“It’s going to be a good game, there’s going to be goals in it. This is what you dream of as a footballer – playing against the best in Europe. And we’re able to do that, I’m excited,” he added.
PSG will take hope from the early chances that Lyon created — Memphis Depay found space behind the Bayern defence but, forced wide, he could only shoot into the side-netting.
Lyon, who upset Juventus and Manchester City in the previous rounds, had warmed up on the field before the game with rarely-seen intensity and it showed as they took the game to Bayern and they went close again in the 17th minute.
Powerful striker Karl Toko Ekambi found space in the Bayern box and should have done better after his first shot was blocked and his follow-up effort struck the post.
But moments later Bayern grabbed the lead – a clever ball from Joshua Kimmich found Gnabry who danced in from the right and unleashed an unstoppable shot, from over 20 metres out, into the top corner.
SNAP-SHOT
Gnabry went close again with a snap-shot that Lyon keeper Anthony Lopes did well to keep out as Bayern pushed hard for a second.
It came in the 33rd minute – and was started and finished by Gnabry.
The former Arsenal midfielder fed Ivan Perisic on the left and the Croatian’s low cross found Robert Lewandowski at the back post.
His weak shot was saved by Lopes, only for the alert Gnabry to pounce and convert his ninth goal in nine Champions League games.
Lewandowski, looking well below his usual levels of sharpness, had another good chance after the interval, but he again made it too easy for Lopes, leaving Lyon still with hope.
Moussa Dembele, the two-goal hero in the quarter-final win over Manchester City, came on for Depay in the 58th minute and added much-needed life to the Lyon attack.
But once again, when the chance came for the French side, they failed to make the most of it — Houssem Aouar finding Ekambi in the box but the Cameroonian’s finish was straight at Manuel Neuer.
Bayern lacked the intensity of their first-half display but they made sure of the win in the 88th minute when Lewandowski rose to head home a Kimmich cross from a free kick for his 15th Champions League goal this season.
Lewandowski has scored in nine straight UEFA Champions League matches – only Cristiano Ronaldo (11) has a longer streak — and has notched 55 goals in all competitions this season.
Lyon’s disappointment will be stronger given that their seventh-place finish in the French league means they will not be competing in European football next season.
“We knew that we were up against a better team and we stuck to our game plan but to beat such a team, you need to score when you have the chance,” said Lyon sports director Juninho.
“Maybe it would have been different if we had converted our early chances.”
Kathmandu, August 18 In a geological study carried out in 242 places of Sindhupalchowk district four years ago, the National Reconstruction Authority, in its report, had identified 71 areas as more vulnerable to natural disaster. The report was submitted to the government with a note that out Read More...
Kathmandu, August 18 The regional meeting of the Non-resident Nepali Association (NRNA) is scheduled to take place in the Americas region on September 4-6. Alongside the regional meeting, the NRNA is also organising knowledge sharing conference where experts representing diverse fields will pr Read More...
Kathmandu, August 18 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has issued a circular to all local levels, directing them to provide recommendation letters to service-seekers for consular attestation of such documents by the Department of Consular Service, as per the Local Governm Read More...
Dhading, August 18 Many places at Rubivalley Rural Municipality in Dhading are at high risk of landslides due to incessant rainfall. Human settlements at Simpale, Dukdung, Sortung, Chalese, Kapurgaun, Hemdung and Newer, among other places of the rural municipality are at high risk of lands Read More...
Jhapa, August 18 A Polymerase Chain Reaction laboratory set up with the initiative of the public in Kankai Municipality of Jhapa has yet to come into operation due to lack of permission from the provincial government. The PCR lab was set up in Samarpan Building of Kotihom in Surunga with a hug Read More...
Chitwan, August 18 The people in Chitwan now have access to PCR test for coronavirus infection if they pay from their pockets from today, after Chitwan Medical College got approval to conduct tests. Chief Executive Director of the college Pratap Devkota said that tests of the hospital’s heal Read More...
Saptari, August 18 Saptari district has extended the prohibitory order by 15 more days to discourage activities involving people’s gathering in order to contain the increasing cases of coronavirus infection. The local authority will, however, organise awareness programmes to reduce the virus Read More...
Dharan, August 18 After Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Kathmandu, BP Koirala Institute of Health and Sciences, Dharan, has also started using plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The therapy was used to treat a local businessperson. He is the second patient to be Read More...