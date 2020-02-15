Gyan Niketan win

Nepal | February 15, 2020

KATHMANDU: Gyan Niketan and Ramechhap and Times recorded victories in the IIMS fifth Under-18 National Basketball Tournament here at the NSC covered hall on Friday.

Pemba Sherpa (left) of Times International College jumps to score against Nirajan Yadav of White House College during the IIMS 5th National U-18 Basketball Championship at National Sports Council covered hall, Tripureshwor in Kathmandu on Friday. Photo: Udipt Singh Chhetry/THT

In a high-scoring match, Gyan Niketan defeated Xavier International College 92-89 riding on 21 points from Kiran Kandel, while Samir Tamang netted 12 points as Ramechhap beat Angels Heart 52-15.

Likewise, Kushal Shakya top scored with 23 points to guide Times to a 75-67 victory over Himalayan White House. A total of 12 teams are taking part in the tournament which also serves as the selection for the U-18 tournament to be held in Bangladesh.

