Gyan Niketan win

KATHMANDU: Gyan Niketan and Ramechhap and Times recorded victories in the IIMS fifth Under-18 National Basketball Tournament here at the NSC covered hall on Friday.

In a high-scoring match, Gyan Niketan defeated Xavier International College 92-89 riding on 21 points from Kiran Kandel, while Samir Tamang netted 12 points as Ramechhap beat Angels Heart 52-15.

Likewise, Kushal Shakya top scored with 23 points to guide Times to a 75-67 victory over Himalayan White House. A total of 12 teams are taking part in the tournament which also serves as the selection for the U-18 tournament to be held in Bangladesh.

