Himalayan Sherpa Club stun Machhindra club

THT Online

KATHMANDU: League leader Machhindra Club slumped to 2-0 defeat against Himalayan Sherpa Club (HSC) and suffered a major blow in their title hope of the ongoing Qatar Airways Martyr’s Memorial ‘A” Division league, on Friday.

With this defeat, Tribhuvan Army Club (TAC) dislodged Machhindra Club from top to the second position in the 14-teams table with superior goal difference although TAC has a game in hand.

Machhindra Club conceded a suicide-goal as early in the first minute at the ANFA Complex ground after the match was moved away from the waterlogged pitch at Dasarath Stadium today.

MC’s Peter Segun deflected HSC’s Vinod Gurung strike into own net before HSC doubled their lead in the 19th minute of the first half. Bijaya Shrestha headed in after Niraj Basnet supplied a delightful ball inside a penalty area via a free-kick.

MC poured men forward in search of goals to muster a point but to no avail.

After a hard-fought victory, relegation battling HSC moved its self out of danger zone to tenth position in the league.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook