Historic FA Cup fetches £760,000 at auction

West Ham United co-owner David Gold has sold the oldest surviving FA Cup trophy for 760,000 pounds ($978,044.00) at an auction.
Gold bought the trophy, which was the second version of the FA Cup presented to winners of the competition between 1896-1910, 15 years ago for 478,000 pounds during his time as chairman of Birmingham City.
The original version of the trophy was stolen in 1895.
“The trophy charts the transformation of the game from one dominated by public school players to the popular mass participation sport that it became and remains,” auction house Bonhams said.
The cup had been on display in the National Football Museum in Manchester.
Sheffield United were the first winners of the new trophy in 1896, defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 in the final.
Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were among the other first-time winners of the trophy.
A police team has been deployed from Province Police Office, Janakpur, to investigate the case RAJBIRAJ, SEPTEMBER 28 A 50-year-old woman was found dead at Mayanakaderi village, Ward No 2 of Tirhut Rural Municipality, Saptari, yesterday. The body of Dayaman Devi, wife of local Shiv Narayan, w Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 28 Tribhuvan University has decided to conduct its regular examinations after the upcoming festivals by adding more examination centres and allowing students to take exams from the nearest examination centres. TU is all set to publish the exam routine very soon. The cou Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 28 Supporters of Dr Govinda KC have filed a complaint with the National Human Right Commission against Kathmandu’s Chief District Officer Janak Raj Dahal and head of Metropolitan Police Range’s SSP Shyam Lal Gyawali. Members of ‘solidarity for Govinda KC’ filed the Read More...
BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 28 Sanphe-Martadi road section has been obstructed for the last three months due to landslides in different places along the road section in Bajura. The road section from Barjugard to Martadi was obstructed due to incessant rainfall following mud slips in many places. The Read More...
KATHMANDU: KTM, the world’s number one and Nepal’s fastest growing premium motorcycle brand, has launched the most awaited KTM 390 Adventure in the country. The bike can be bought at KTM showrooms across the country for the introductory price of Rs 999,000, as per a media release. KTM 390 Advent Read More...
KATHMANDU: NMB Bank has joined the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF), an industry-led initiative to measure and disclose greenhouse gas emissions financed by loans and investments. PCAF has grown rapidly, as per a press statement. From 50 financial institutions with over $5 tril Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) has reported a new Covid-19 related death on Tuesday. According to BPKIHS, the 68-year-old male of Sunbarshi-7 of Morang district passed away while undergoing treatment at the COVID Hospital of the institute at 3:00 am t Read More...
MELBOURNE: Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the remaining limited overs series against New Zealand after re-injuring her hamstring, the team said on Tuesday. Perry, who tore her right hamstring during the Women's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year, had h Read More...