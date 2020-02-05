Innovative triumph

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Hosts Innovative registered double victories in the senior girls’ section matches of the ninth Innovative Inter-school Badminton on Tuesday.

Innovative defeated Swopna Vatika Academy 23-10 before the hosts registered a 22-16 victory over Radiant. In senior boys’ section, Innovative beat Himali 63-42 riding on 19 points from Renish Khadka, while Nigam Rana Magar netted 14 points as White Heaven beat Asphodel 34- 24.

A total of 18 teams are taking part in the tournament. Earlier, former national basketball team member Rabindra Maharjan and Innovative School Management Committee President Chetnath Chaulagain inaugurated the tournament.

