Jhamsikhel, NYC win

LALITPUR: Jhamsikhel Youth Club and Nayabasti Yuva Club registered victories in the Martyrs Memorial B Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds on Wednesday.

Jhamsikhel defeated Shree Kumari Club 2-0 for their first victory. After a goalless first half, Bhuwan Rai and Madan Syantang netted one goal each for Jhamsikhel. With the win, Jhamsikhel accumulated four points, while Shree Kumari have three points. In another match, Nayabasti beat Shree Bhagwati Club 2-1. Sachu Gurung put Nayabasti ahead in the 30th minute before substitute Sanjok Rai doubled the tally in the 66th minute.

Laxman GC pulled one back for Shree Bhagwati in the 84th minute.

Nayabasti moved to fifth with five points, while Shree Bhagwati have four points.

A version of this article appears in print on March 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

