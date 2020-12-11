Johan Kalin resigns as head coach of national men’s football team

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Johan Kalin, head coach of national men’s football team, has resigned from the post. All Nepal Football Association (ANFA)’s executive meeting approved his resignation on Thursday.

Coach Kalin, of Sweden, resigned from his position effective from November 1, according to ANFA. He served here as the head coach of the national men’s team since March 1, 2019.

ANFA has decided to appoint Bal Gopal Maharjan as the acting head coach of the men’s national team.

On Kalin’s guidance, Nepal’s team performed 11 matches — of which, one was against Malaysian club Johor Darul Tazim FC — bagging one win, drawing two games and losing eight.

His first game in charge of the national team was against Kuwait in March 21, 2019.

Coach Kalin, who had gone to his home country on March 27 following the pandemic, could not return due to travel restrictions.

