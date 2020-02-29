Khumaltar, Nayabasti record victories

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 28

Khumaltar Youth Club thrashed Ranipokhari Corner Team 3-0 in the Martyrs Memorial B Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds on Friday.

Skipper Sabin KC scored a brace, while Mahesh Rai netted one for Khumaltar. Manof-the-match Rai opened the scoring in the 28th minute, while KC doubled the tally in the 38th minute. RCT were reduced to 10 men in the 39th minute after skipper Amar Dangol was expelled in the 39th minute. KC sealed the victory with his second goal in the 62nd minute.

In another match, Nayabasti Yuva Club hammered Jhamsikhel Youth Club 5-1 riding on a hat-trick from Sachu Gurung. Sajan Rai and Suman Yunga added one each for Nayabasti, while Madan Syangtan scored the consolation goal for Jhamsikhel.

Sajan Rai put Nayabasti ahead in the 15th minute before Sachu Gurung doubled the tally in the 21st minute. Gurung netted his second goal of the match in the 39th minute before Jhamsikhel pulled one back through Madan Syangtan three minutes later. Sachu Gurung completed his hat-trick in the 78th minute before Suman Yunga completed the scoring three minutes later. Sachu Gurung of Nayabasti was named the man of the match.

