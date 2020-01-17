Kits handed over

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nippon Badminton Association on Wednesday handed over kits to Nepal Badminton Association under Japanese government’s Sports For Tomorrow project, the promotional programme for Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics 2020.

Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Nirihiro Nakayama handed over 80 badminton racquets to NBA President Ramji Bahadur Shrestha at a programme at the Japanese Embassy in Kathmandu. Nepal Olympic Committee President Jeevan Ram Shrestha was also present on the occasion.

Japanese Ambassador to Nepal Masamichi Saigo expressed his happiness for getting the opportunity to support Nepali badminton. NBA President Shrestha thanked the Japan government for the help.

A version of this article appears in print on January 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

