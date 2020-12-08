Lama gets license

KATHMANDU: Coach Kabiraj Negi Lama has acquired para-taekwondo Level-II license after he passed the exams on Monday.
Lama, who has been looking after the national para-taekwondo team for a long time, participated in the course organised by the World Taekwondo from December 4-6 and subsequently passed the exams to become the first Nepali coach to reach that level.
Lama along with 13th South Asian Games double gold medallist Ayasha Shakya and Bikesh Bidari had acquired the Level-I license from WT three months ago.
A version of this article appears in print on December 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
