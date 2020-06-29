Lampard shows ruthless streak as Chelsea youngsters hauled off

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard showed his ruthless side as he hauled off three of his brightest young players at halftime in Sunday’s 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Leicester City.
Lampard was clearly unhappy with what he witnessed in the opening 45 minutes and admitted he could have substituted seven or eight of his players at the interval.
As it was Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour and Reece James made way for the vastly more experienced trio of Ross Barkley, Mateo Kovacic and Cesar Azpilicueta and the difference was clear.
Barkley struck the game’s only goal in the 63rd minute, ghosting on to Willian’s cross to steer a shot home.
Chelsea record scorer Lampard’s trust in youth has been an impressive part of his first season since returning as manager to Stamford Bridge, but he is not afraid to hand out some tough love when required, as it was on Sunday at the King Power Stadium.
“We haven’t played that badly since I’ve been back, we were fortunate at halftime that it was 0-0,” he said.
“The first rules of football are urgency and sprinting back and if you don’t do that you can’t compete. Our game needs to be brighter than that. In the second half there were glimpses of it, but we can’t turn up like that again. We got lucky today.”
Lampard said his young players would “take it on the chin”.
“It is a learning experience. I could have taken more off, or other players off. I am not pulling those out on their own. They will be top players for this club and have top careers,” he added.
“But if I have to do something in games I will do it. It was one of those games where I had to do something.”
Chelsea have won all three of their games since the restart of the season, twice in the Premier League to cement themselves in the top four, and can now look ahead to a Cup semi-final against Manchester United.
NEPALGUNJ, JUNE 27 With people gradually returning home after completing mandatory quarantine stay, government quarantine shelters in Banke are becoming empty. There are some 114 quarantine shelters with 6,208 beds in eight local levels of the district. According to District Health Office Coro Read More...
Bayern make it 25 games without defeat in all competitions Bavarians miss equalling all-time goal record by one goal BERLIN: Bayern Munich, already crowned Bundesliga champions last week, lifted the league trophy in an empty stadium on Saturday after crushing hosts VfL Wolfsburg 4-0 o Read More...
The government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been heavily criticised by the main opposition party Nepali Congress and the general public. The economy appears to be in the doldrums in the aftermath of the lockdown, in effect since March 24. A historical unity that Nepal’s political part Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 27 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who had skipped the Standing Committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) yesterday, showed up at the meeting venue today but only for a few minutes. A member of the Standing Committee said Oli left the meeting hall saying he was Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, JUNE 27 A protest was staged at the initiative of Women’s Association aligned to Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal in Saptari district headquarters Rajbiraj today against the constitution (amendment) bill proposing to grant naturalised citizenship to foreign women married to Nepali men onl Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 27 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has prepared a preliminary draft of the Social Inclusion Policy-2020 to institutionalise inclusive governance system in all levels, areas and structures through mainstreaming of community involvement and participation. Read More...
KHOTANG, JUNE 27 Fear has increased among villagers after a police constable, who returned to his work at the police headquarters in Kathmandu from Khotang, tested positive for COVID-19. The constable had served at Sapteshworchhitapokhari-based temporary police post of Diprung Chuichumma Rural Read More...