Late equaliser denies Barca derby win at Espanyol

BARCELONA: Barcelona were held to a 2-2 draw at struggling Espanyol in a pulsating city derby on Saturday, wiping out their two-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Barca’s Frenkie de Jong was sent off and Espanyol grabbed a late equaliser after the champions had looked on course for victory when substitute Arturo Vidal put them ahead in the 59th minute.

Luis Suarez struck early in the second period to cancel out David Lopez’s first-half header for Espanyol.

But Ernesto Valverde’s side had to play the final 15 minutes with 10 men after De Jong was dismissed for a second booking and China striker Wu Lei took advantage for La Liga’s bottom side with a powerful finish in the 88th minute.

Barca still top La Liga on goal difference after 19 games but they are level on points with second-placed Real Madrid, who beat Getafe 3-0 earlier on Saturday.