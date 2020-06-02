Leipzig move into third spot with 4-2 win at Cologne

BERLIN: RB Leipzig reclaimed third place in theÂ BundesligaÂ with an entertaining 4-2 victory at Cologne on Monday that put them firmly on course for a Champions League spot with five games left in the season.
Leipzig’s second win in their last six league games put them two points ahead of Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen with the top four qualifying for the Champions League group stage.
Cologne stunned the visitors in the seventh minute when Jhon Cordoba fired in on the rebound after Elvis Rexhbecaj first hit the post but Leipzig turned things around before halftime.
Patrik Schick grabbed his ninth goal of the campaign with a 20th minute header and Christopher Nkunku then was then sent through to calmly chip the ball over keeper Timo Horn in the 38th.
In a furious start to the second half the visitors added another goal when keeper Peter Gulacsi spectacularly served up a perfect 60-metre assist with a direct delivery for striker Timo Werner to finish it off.
“At that moment when I had the ball I saw that Timo had started his run and that there was a lot of space,” Gulacsi said. “It was a good ball from me but Timo still had to score and he did that well.”
Cologne substitute Anthony Modeste’s 55th minute missile briefly gave the hosts hope but it was quickly cancelled out by Dani Olmo’s effort two minutes later.
Leipzig are now third on 58 points, two behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund and nine off leaders Bayern Munich.
Christo, the Bulgarian-born artist best known for his temporary installations based on wrapping the exteriors of landmark buildings, bridges and outdoor spaces, died on Sunday at age 84 of natural causes at his home in New York City. "Christo lived his life to the fullest, not only dreaming u Read More...
Kathmandu Handsanitisers, gloves and masks were our first shield of protection against the spread of coronavirus. And now people have startedÂ sanitisingÂ their homes and offices as a precautionary measure as infections keep increasing nationwide.Â Â Muna Thapa had neverÂ sanitisedÂ herÂ Read More...
CAPE CANAVERAL: SpaceX delivered two astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Sunday, following up a historic liftoff with an equally smooth docking in yet another first for Elon Muskâ€™s company. With test pilotsÂ Doug Hurley and Bob BehnkenÂ poised to take over manual control i Read More...
POKHARA: Amid the spread of coronavirus contagion across several parts of the nation, dengue and scrub typhus cases too have become a worry some health issues with their steady rise in Gandaki province of late. According to the Health Directorate of the province, 16 persons have been infected wit Read More...
MINNEAPOLIS: Looting broke out on Sunday in Southern California, a tanker truck drove into marchers in Minneapolis and demonstrators clashed with police in Boston and Washington, DC as the United States struggled to contain chaotic protests over race and policing. National Guard troops were deplo Read More...
BHAKTAPUR: When the new mother died in the hospital last month â€” the first person to succumb to COVID-19 in Nepal â€” her days-old baby was moved to an isolation ward. But the woman's body remained. Ambulance drivers and hospital workers, fearful of the contagion, refused to move the corpse fro Read More...
SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR: The first tropical storm of the Eastern Pacific season drenched parts of Central America Sunday and officials in El Salvador said at least seven people had died in flooding. President Nayib Bukele decreed a 15-day state of emergency to deal with the rains that began pou Read More...
KATHMANDU: As thousands of people are returning home to Dailekh from India, the district faces a shortage of PCR tests, increasing the risk of widespread transmission of Covid-19 among the locals. Returnees from India, who are placed in various quarantine facilities in Dailekh district, are at a Read More...