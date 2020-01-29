Lions beat Panthers

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

BHAIRAHAWA: Lumbini Lions defeated Padsari Panthers by seven wickets in the opening match of the Khadga Bahadur Gauchan Memorial U-16 Cricket Tournament here at the Karmadada grounds on Tuesday.

Batting first, Panthers were bowled out for 86 runs in 26.3 overs before the Lions raced t 87-3 in 16.3 overs.

A total of five teams are taking part in the tournament organised by Star Cricket Academy in memory of Khadga Bahadur Gauchan, father of former national cricket team member Shakti Gauchan.

Earlier, Star Cricket Academy had selected 75 aspiring cricketers from a talent hunt programme in Rupandehi district and they have been divided into five teams for the tournament.

A version of this article appears in print on January 29, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

