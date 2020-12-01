Malan’s hometown heroics help England to win series

PAARL: Dawid Malan returned to his home town on Sunday to steer England to a four-wicket win over South Africa in their second Twenty20 international in Paarl as they clinched the three-match series.
The 33-year-old Malan, who was born in England but grew up in the Winelands town and made his first-class debut at Boland Park, scored 55 off 40 balls to help England reach the modest target of 147 set by South Africa, beating their hosts for the second time in three days.
Captain Eoin Morgan saw England to victory with a ball to spare as they reached their target having lost six wickets, after South Africa, put in to bat, laboured to 146-6 on a slow pitch.
Malan and Morgan compiled a 51-run partnership to haul England back into the game after a career-best 3-19 spell for home spinner Tabraiz Shamsi had South Africa well placed to level the series.
Shamsi claimed the wickets of hard-hitting Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes to offer the home side a chance of success with England still some 60 runs short of the target with six overs left.
Malan, however, had other ideas and together with Morgan cleverly thrashed Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada in the last four overs to turn the tide back their way.
“That wicket played so differently to what I was used to but it was so nice to be back home. It was a pity no crowd was allowed and my parents couldn’t come and watch,” said Malan.
South Africa captain Quinton de Kock made a promising start for his side but his 30 runs off 18 balls proved to be their top score.
The home team found themselves choked by the English bowling, especially spinner Adil Rashid who took two wickets in successive balls and finished with 2-23 off his four overs.
Jofra Archer again proved miserly in the powerplay with tight bowling and Ben Stokes recovered from an initial fumble to run out George Linde for 29, ending a 44-run sixth-wicket partnership with Rassie van der Dussen that had given some respectability to the South African tally.
“It was a much improved performance with a lot of positives,” Morgan said.
The two countries meet again on Tuesday, back at Newlands where England beat South Africa by five wickets with four balls to spare in the opening T20 international on Friday.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: 809 additional Covid-19 cases reported in Kathmandu valley on Monday Till date, 1,737,7 Read More...
LONDON: Moderna Inc said it will apply for US and European emergency authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine on Monday based on full results from a late-stage study showing its vaccine was 94.1% effective with no serious safety concerns. It also reported a 100% success rate in preventing severe Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Pashupatinath temple that remained closed for more than eight months following COVID-19 pandemic is all set to reopen for public from December 16. The Hindu holy shrine will open for pilgrims by abiding with the government-set health protocols including social distancing, said the Read More...
MADRID: La Liga leaders Real Sociedad's six-game winning streak ended on Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Villarreal. The visitors took an early lead as Gerard Moreno converted a penalty after six minutes but Sociedad pulled level when Mikel Oyarzabal also netted from the spot Read More...
KATHMANDU: Former Prime Minister and senior leader of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Jhala Nath Khanal today asserted that the party would not split under any circumstances. While laying a foundation stone for the construction of a hospital building in Suryodaya Municipality in Illam district, l Read More...
SYDNEY: Australia run-machine Steve Smith scored his second successive century against India to give the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series but the top order batsman said he almost missed Sunday's match due to a bout of vertigo. Smith said a team doctor put him through h Read More...
BARA, NOVEMBER 30 A province-level communicable disease treatment centre is all set to be built in Bara. Provincial chief minister Lalbabu Raut Gaddhi laid the foundation stone for the proposed facility at a ceremony today. Construction of the proposed 50-bed hospital is estimated to co Read More...
DAMAULI, NOVEMBER 30 Six primary health centres will be constructed in the rural areas of Tanahun. The government will construct the basic health service centres at Bhanu, Suklagandaki and Bhimad municipalities and Myagde, Devghat and Rising rural municipalities in the district. The foundat Read More...